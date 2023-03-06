Hope Hicks meets with NY prosecutors investigating Trump

6
MICHAEL R. SISAK
·2 min read

NEW YORK (AP) — Donald Trump’s former spokesperson Hope Hicks met Monday with Manhattan prosecutors who are investigating hush-money payments made on the ex-president’s behalf — the latest member of the Republican's inner circle to be questioned in the renewed probe.

Hicks and her lawyer, Robert Trout, spent several hours inside the Manhattan district attorney’s office and, afterward, were seen walking to a waiting SUV. They didn't say anything to reporters as they got into the vehicle.

Trout declined comment. The district attorney’s office also declined comment and would not confirm prosecutors interviewed Hicks served as Trump’s 2016 campaign press secretary and held various roles in his White House, including communications director.

Last week, prosecutors questioned Trump’s long-estranged former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen, and Trump’s former political adviser Kellyanne Conway.

After his session last Friday, Cohen told reporters that the probe of payments to two women alleging affairs with Trump is “really progressing" and that he expects to be called soon to testify before the grand jury that's been hearing evidence since January.

“The level of specificity to which they are attacking the various issues is extraordinary," said Cohen, adding that he's met with prosecutors 18 times through several iterations of the probe.

Monday’s meeting with Manhattan prosecutors wasn't the first time that Hicks has been questioned by prosecutors investigating the president.

In 2018, federal prosecutors interviewed Hicks as part of their investigation in the waning weeks of the 2016 presidential campaign to two women who claimed to have had extramarital affairs with Trump.

Cohen, the only person charged in the federal probe, pleaded guilty in 2018 to various charges, including that he violated campaign finance law by arranging the payouts to porn actor Stormy Daniels and model Karen McDougal to keep them from going public. Trump has denied the affairs.

Last year, Hicks was interviewed by the House Jan. 6 committee, telling the panel that Trump told her that no one would care about his legacy if he lost the 2020 election. She told the committee that Trump told her, “The only thing that matters is winning.”

Hicks was also a key witness in former special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation, delivering important information to the special counsel’s office about Trump’s attempts to obstruct that investigation.

As for the hush-money probe, the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan decided not to prosecute Trump personally over the payments. The Manhattan district attorney’s office then began investigating the payments to see if any state laws were broken.

Conway's lawyer didn’t respond to multiple messages about her meeting last week with prosecutors, which was first reported by The New York Times.

Trump's lawyers have said that the payments to the two women broke no laws. Trump says the investigation is politically motivated.

Recommended Stories

  • Judge unseals feds' response to request to unseal search warrant for Perry's phone. Sort of

    The feds wanted its response to the media's request for the search warrant kept secret. A judge ordered the release of a heavily redacted copy.

  • Florida lab to test 550 Tennessee rape kits with $1.5M grant

    Tennessee is outsourcing the testing of at least 550 rape kits to a private Florida lab through a $1.5 million federal grant, the state's lead investigative agency announced Monday in a move aimed at reducing processing times that have drawn scrutiny. In a news release, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said the state awarded a contract to DNA Labs International in Deerfield Beach, Florida, after a competitive bid process that began in December. The agency said it plans to submit up to 1,000 rape kits if more grant funding becomes available by the end of the year, at a cost of $2,155 per kit.

  • Mizzou implodes in SEC Tournament, as the program asks what's next

    It wasn't just a collapse for MU. It was beyond that as the program now ponders what's next.

  • New dashboard helps travelers know which airlines provide fee-free family seating

    The Transportation Department is launching a dashboard to clarify which airlines seat children 13 and under next to an accompanying adult for no extra charge.

  • Republicans issue subpoenas to former school board officials

    House Republicans issued another series of subpoenas Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into what they contend is the mistreatment of parents who protested “woke” school board policies. Rep. Jim Jordan, chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, demanded documents and testimony from three individuals, including the former heads of the National School Boards Association, for “requesting federal law enforcement assistance to target parents voicing concerns at local school board meetings.” The Ohio Republican is flexing his newly appointed subpoena power to probe a September 2021 letter that the nonprofit representing U.S. school boards sent to the Biden administration.

  • 76ers rally to win 133-130, snap Bucks' 16-game streak

    Nothing could faze the Philadelphia 76ers. Joel Embiid made a go-ahead 3-pointer with 41.4 seconds left and the 76ers rallied to beat Milwaukee 133-130 on Saturday night, snapping the Bucks’ 16-game winning streak. “You find something that works and you try to stick with it,” said James Harden, who had 38 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds.

  • Cowlitz County deputies rescue man and dog after they’re stranded on sheer ledge

    A man and his dog were rescued by Cowlitz County deputies on Sunday, after they were trapped on a ledge next to the Kalama River, according to the Cowlitz Couty Sheriff’s Office. Nathan J. Mueller, 44, had been looking for his dog, when both of them became trapped on the ledge, with a sheer drop-off of 100 to 150 feet. Deputies James Doyle and Landen Jones, both military veterans, prepared ropes for a rappelling rescue.

  • Nets’ Spencer Dinwiddie says Nets are smiling a lot after Sunday’s win over the Hornets

    Spencer Dinwiddie applauds the Nets for sticking to what works for them and acknowledged that everyone is happy with the progress at the moment.

  • 2 more Lansing businesses receive threatening letters as FBI, postal service investigate

    The FBI's Detroit field office and the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are asking people to reach out to them if they receive threatening letters.

  • How the King’s Coronation procession will differ from Queen Elizabeth’s

    When the newly crowned Queen Elizabeth II emerged resplendent from Westminster Abbey in 1953, her five-mile route back to Buckingham Palace was lined with crowd-filled stands and a surging roar of cheers.

  • North Hampton woman taken into custody on assault charge after SWAT team responds

    This major police presence Monday caught the eyes of many Seacoast residents. Here's what we know about the incident leading up to it.

  • Unions vow to shut France's economy down amid pension battle

    Roads blocked, oil refineries disrupted, planes grounded and trains halted — unions are threatening to shut down France’s economy this week in what they hope is their toughest riposte yet to President Emmanuel Macron’s plan to raise the retirement age. The government is bracing for the biggest disruptions Tuesday, when strikes are expected across multiple sectors and protests are planned in cities across France against the retirement bill. “There will be a very strong impact” from the strikes, Transport Minister Clement Beaune said on regional broadcaster France-3 on Sunday.

  • The Memo: DeSantis finds foil in California

    Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) ventured into the belly of the liberal beast Sunday, hitting out at California while visiting the state. DeSantis contended during a speech at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in Simi Valley, Calif., that the Golden State was “hemorrhaging population.” This, he argued, was evidence that the “experiment” with progressive politics…

  • Penn State moving on to new defensive line coaching candidate, per report

    Penn State has moved its search for a new defensive line coach to a new candidate, per a report.

  • Buttigieg pushes back on East Palestine criticism, calls Trump's trip there 'somewhat maddening'

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg on Sunday had sharp words for the chorus of Republican-led critics to his response to the toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, in February. In an interview with CNN, Buttigieg offered his most vociferous defense to date, seeking to rebut claims that the Biden administration doesn't care about the blue-collar town by casting his detractors as the ones truly out of touch. "It's really rich to see some of these folks -- the former president [Donald Trump], these Fox hosts -- who are literally lifelong card-carrying members of the East Coast elite, whose top economic policy priority has always been tax cuts for the wealthy, and who wouldn’t know their way around a T.J. Maxx if their life depended on it, to be presenting themselves as if they genuinely care about the forgotten middle of the country," Buttigieg said.

  • Hawkeyes turned Target Center into ‘Carver North,’ smashed Big Ten Tournament attendance record

    The Iowa Hawkeyes' fan base turned Target Center into "Carver North" by setting the Big Ten Tournament attendance record.

  • Former Commanders QB Carson Wentz determined to continue NFL career

    It sounds like Wentz understands his only chance to remain in the NFL is as a backup.

  • FBI investigating "suspicious" death of woman on Carnival cruise ship

    On Feb. 27, Carnival's Sunshine crew members and medical staff responded immediately to an unresponsive female passenger, the FBI said.

  • Fugees star to stand trial for trying to help China extradite dissident from US

    A singer in one of the most famous hip-hop groups of the 1990s will stand trial for allegedly attempting to get a Chinese dissident deported from America in return for millions of dollars.

  • John Fetterman Should Confront America’s Ableism Problem

    Photo Illustration by Thomas Levinson/The Daily Beast/ReutersThere is a school of thought that says that whatever is going on with Sen. John Fetterman—both his physical well-being and his mental health, following a stroke in May of last year—is a private matter between him and his doctors. It’s no one else’s business.And so, the argument goes, Americans should mind their manners and stop speculating about whether the newly sworn-in Pennsylvania senator can continue to serve out his six-year term