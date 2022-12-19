Hope Hicks says she told Trump she was concerned he was 'damaging his legacy'

Reuters

Private equity holdings are being sold at a record clip in an opaque secondary market, investors say, as asset managers cash out to cover losses elsewhere and rebalance portfolios. The wave of selling is the latest of several signs of stress in private markets and is another signal of investors starting to fall out of love with "alternative assets" that only recently were drawing in cash. Conceived as an illiquid but lucrative method of accessing unlisted companies, private investments are typically structured into funds run by buyout firms.