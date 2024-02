Feb. 1—The West Texas Food Bank and Curb Side Bistro will host Hope for the Homeless from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Feb. 5 at the American Legion, 2701 E. Eighth St., Odessa.

A free West Texas Food Bank box of food, free haircuts, a home cooked meal and more will be available. For more information, call 432-368-0240 or 432-559-2531.