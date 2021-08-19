HOPE INC. domestic violence shelter receives unclaimed property donation

Aug. 19—FAIRMONT — Victims of domestic violence and sexual abuse will get a boost through a special program operated by the West Virginia State Treasurer.

HOPE Inc. was recently awarded $9,600 worth of clothing through the state's Unclaimed Property program.

The Fairmont Police Department donated the clothes to HOPE after investigators completed a 2014 fraud case in which the garments were seized and determined they were no longer needed to solve a crime.

"Donations such as this are vitally important to the work we do as an agency," HOPE Inc. Executive Director Michele McCord said. "This donation will be used to help us continue to meet the ever-changing needs of the victims and survivors in our five-county service area."

HOPE, Inc. offers shelter and confidential support services to victims of sexual assault and domestic violence and their families in Marion, Harrison, Doddridge, Gilmer and Lewis counties.

"Without the assistance of others within the community, we would not be able to provide as many resources to those we serve. We greatly appreciate these types of donations," McCord said.

According to state law, the Treasurer may authorize the donation of property to a nonprofit organization that can make use of it. The goods can be donated after the stolen property has been determined to have no further value as evidence in a case and has been held by a law enforcement agency for six months, if the rightful owner has neither come forward or the agency determines there is no likelihood it can be returned to its owner.

Fairmont Police Chief Steve Shine said West Virginia unclaimed property laws encourage local police departments to donate unclaimed stolen property to nonprofits through the State Treasurer's Office.

"Depending on the items, we try to make requests to place those articles with nonprofits who can put them to the best use in service to our community," Shine said. "HOPE has established themselves as caretakers of people in need within our area, and particularly of women trying to regain some semblance of normalcy and independence. Hopefully this donation will aid their clients."

Story continues

Treasurer Riley Moore's office worked with the Fairmont Police Department to grant the clothing donation. The state's unclaimed property laws authorize the State Treasurer and local law enforcement agencies to donate any unclaimed stolen property in police possession — excluding firearms and ammunition — to nonprofit organizations.

"My office is pleased to work with local law enforcement and important nonprofits like HOPE to see that some good can come out of a bad situation," Moore said. "We encourage all law enforcement agencies in West Virginia which might have similar unclaimed property sitting in their evidence rooms to reach out and consider doing the same."

The clothing donated to HOPE Inc. was obtained during a fraud case in which the items were purchased under false pretenses and shipped to a Fairmont address from an online vendor. After the investigation, the vendor decided it did not want the items back.

Reach Eric Cravey at 304-367-2523.