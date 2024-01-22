Is there hope for Lebanon Road traffic in Wilson County after absence from TDOT plan?

Traffic is so congested on Lebanon Road in Wilson County that drivers taking students to West Elementary create makeshift lanes every day.

They're using bike paths and unmarked shoulders with potholes that doink and mailboxes to dodge in the hopes to avoid complete gridlock around school arrival and drop-off times. Drivers heading east turn left from the makeshift lane on the far right to get their students to class.

Traffic is congested where parents have created a separate lane on the shoulder of Lebanon Road to allow them to drop off their children at West Elementary School in mount juliet, Tenn., Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2024. The section of road – along with many other school arteries in the area – is not on the Tennessee Department of Transportation's list of 10-year projects to receive funding.

Those not going to school will travel at a snail's pace only to meet more stop and go traffic during rush hour times even after school starts at 7:30 a.m. and lets out at 2:30 p.m.

Mt. Juliet High School on Golden Bear Gateway, which connects to Lebanon Road just west of West Elementary, also generates traffic congestion with school start and dismissal times later in the day.

“It is a hot mess," said Becky Bauman, a parent of three students at West. She's seen parents lose mirrors on their cars from the doubling up and driving half off the road. "I have seen other commuters block the parents trying to drive off the shoulder … My aunt was visiting and rode along and could not believe the daily normal for us.”

Traffic trying to get into West Elementary School in Wilson County.

Those who know the section of Lebanon Road between North Mt. Juliet Road and State Route 109 say the traffic can't be ignored, yet it's not part of the state's new 10-year plan to fund more transportation projects.

And school traffic is on top of the overall growth that continues to add vehicles. Backups on Lebanon Road are also common heading east as the road funnels down from five lanes to one lane in each direction at Park Glen Drive, just east of North Mt. Juliet Road heading toward Lebanon.

Traffic on Lebanon Road near the Benders Ferry Road and Golden Bear Gateway intersection in Mt. Juliet.

“The Lebanon Road corridor between Lebanon and Mt. Juliet is such a vital transportation area for so many,” Wilson County Schools spokesperson Bart Barker said. “As our county continues to grow, traffic will only continue to increase along that route. There’s no doubt that any potential road improvements along Highway 70 will enhance safety for everyone in the future, especially the stretch in front of West.”

Where Lebanon Road improvements stand

West Elementary area: The portion of Lebanon Road in front of the school from Terrace Hill to Adeles Garden Roads is an ongoing “safety project” moving forward with plans to add left and right turn lanes. A center turn lane to the west of the school and upgraded retro-reflective signage is also planned, Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson Beth Emmons said.

The project has been designed and is currently in the right-of-way acquisition phase.

Construction bids were originally scheduled to start in the spring of 2024, but have been pushed back to 2025 because of delays in ordering poles for electrical lines, Emmons and Wilson County Mayor Randall Hutto said.

West Principal Alex Juneau describes Lebanon Road traffic as "an issue for some time," with hopes TDOT improvements can begin as soon as possible. The principal also says the school community has "been able to navigate it pretty well," with cooperation between community and staff.

Park Glen Drive to Curd Road (just east of the Golden Bear Gateway/Benders Ferry intersection: Mt. Juliet has funded and managed project design, but this section of Lebanon Road is not part of TDOT’s 10-year, $15 billion “fiscally-constrained” project plan. Right-of-way acquisition and construction are on hold until funding can be identified, Emmons said. Mt. Juliet has done a right-turn lane on Lebanon Road to Golden Bear Gateway.

Traffic on Lebanon Road near the Benders Ferry Road and Golden Bear Gateway intersection in Mt. Juliet.

Golden Bear Gateway to Highway 109: Further east from West Elementary on Lebanon Road remains one lane in each direction that is several miles long with hilly sections and stretches of a 55-mile-per-hour speed limit. Left turns can stop traffic without a center turn lane.

TDOT completed a study to widen the stretch of road that has been submitted as part of the Transportation Improvement Plan, according to Hutto.

Will General Assembly increase TDOT budget?

State Sen. Mark Pody, R-Lebanon, has introduced legislation that seeks to use all sales tax revenue from new and used motor vehicle sales and tire sales for the state highway fund. The bill also seeks to earmark a share of sales tax revenue presently allocated to the general fund for TDOT, which Pody said would follow the majority of other state departments.

Pody believes that approval could add about $1 billion for TDOT road projects.

TDOT now operates on a $1.2 billion dollar budget plus roughly $160 million in federal funds, Emmons said.

“The concern is if we keep going at a pace we are at, we are never going to catch up with the infrastructure backlog,” Pody said.

