New Hope Lutheran in White County chooses new pastor

Dec. 12—The Rev. Candice Hinkle has been chosen as the new pastor for New Hope Lutheran, 401 W. Second St., Reynolds, White County.

Hinkle is a 2023 graduate of Wartburg Theological Seminary, and will be ordained and installed as the church's pastor in a service on Saturday, Dec. 16. Hinkle's ordination and installation will be conducted by the presiding bishop of the Indiana-Kentucky Synod, Bishop William O. Gafkjen, and will take place at 4 p.m. in the gym at the school.

Hinkle was selected in a unanimous vote which concluded six months of prayer, discernment, and discussion, according to a press release. The congregation was guided through the process by Dr. Rev. Gretchen Freese, who has been serving as New Hope's Pastor of Record. Also aiding the church in its pastoral search was Rev. Dan Forehand, Assistant to the Bishop for Ministry Transition for the Indiana-Kentucky Synod.

Rev. Hinkle and the church membership are looking forward to joining together to fulfill their mission in the Greater Monticello Community of "Sharing God's gifts with all, proclaiming new hope in Jesus," the release added.