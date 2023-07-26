'Hope I made a positive difference': Judge Mark Rogers will retire at end of August

Circuit Court Judge Mark Rogers will retire from his 19-year-plus judicial career Aug. 31, he announced recently.

"It was just time," Rogers said Monday. "I have enjoyed serving the citizens of Rutherford and Cannon counties in the 16th Judicial District, and I hope I made a positive difference."

Mark Rogers

Rogers is the last of a group of judges in Rutherford County who won or accepted appointment for their seats as Democrats before a majority of local voters by 2010 supported Republicans. He was able to keep his seat running for eight-year terms as an independent in 2014 and 2022.

Rogers won 52.31% of the vote Aug. 4, 2022, against fellow independent Mike Jones.

"I’ve enjoyed serving and working with my fellow judges in the 16th Judicial District, as well," Rogers said. "I've enjoyed working with judges previously retired and those on the bench."

Rogers plans to spend more time with his wife, Jean Anne Rogers, a recently retired optometrist, and their three daughters, two granddaughters and a third grandchild on the way.

"I tried to make a difference and hope I did make a positive difference," Rogers said.

Judge Rogers wins reelection: Election Day results show new leaders will serve Rutherford County, Murfreesboro, Smyrna

Gov. Bill Lee will appoint replacement for Judge Rogers

Rogers accepted his seat in 2004 from former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen to replace retired Circuit Court Judge Steve Daniel, who's now vice chairman of the Rutherford County Juvenile Detention Center Oversight Board.

Rogers held the judge seat as a Democrat in the 2006 election.

Attorneys interested in replacing Rogers have until noon July 26 to apply with the Tennessee Trial Court Vacancy Commission. The commission will conduct screening interviews with the applications starting at 9 a.m. Aug. 30 at the Rutherford County Courthouse in the center of Murfreesboro's downtown Public Square.

The commission will choose three finalists for Republican Gov. Bill Lee to consider for appointment to the vacancy of Circuit Court judge seat for 16th District Division 1 seat.

Voters in Aug. 1, 2024, election will decide who should serve in the judge seat for next six years.

Those competing to replace Rogers include Jones, who ran for the seat in 2022, and fellow attorney Terry Fann.

Judge Rogers presides over case involving former Sheriff Robert Arnold

Rogers has been known for being "a really good note taker" with legal pads during hearings and trials to follow "the evidence that’s presented," he confirmed.

The retiring judge, for example, took notes while presiding over a case involving a dispute between former Republican Sheriff Robert Arnold and Bill Kennedy, who lost as a Democratic sheriff's nominee against Arnold in 2014. Kennedy had been a former sheriff's major who previously supervised school resource officers, including Arnold, prior to the former sheriff winning as a Republican in 2010.

The legal issue involving the sheriff's office pertained to a building for a wrestling club founded by Kennedy on the Blackman Middle School campus. Rogers ruled that the wrestling club building raided by deputies working for Arnold was public property belonging to Rutherford County Schools.

"Judge Rogers has always been a fine southern gentleman," Arnold said Monday.

Legal issues: Convicted former Sheriff Robert Arnold asks Trump for pardon

Attorneys praise legacy of Judge Rogers

Rogers focused his court on civil cases, including complex medical malpractice lawsuits.

Prior to becoming a judge, Rogers had a long history in serving as a lawyer representing personal injury and workers compensation cases, recalled Murfreesboro attorney Brad Hornsby.

"I think he’s a very honorable person," Hornsby said. "He’s very conscientious, and he’s done a great job."

Recently retired lawyer Gary Patton described Judge Rogers as having a good demeanor and temperament to preside over court.

"He’s got a great judicial mind, and he’s a fine person and a judge," Patton said. "He’s very well respected in the judicial community amongst all the lawyers."

Fann, one of the attorneys competing to replace Rogers, agreed.

"He always treated the parties fairly and with respect," Fann said. "He was very thorough and conscientious in applying the law."

Court verdict: Mayor Ketron loses over $2M in age discrimination case filed by EMS head

Rogers learned from being 'youngest of 13 children'

Rogers as an attorney had law partnerships with Tom Reed, a former Murfreesboro city attorney; the late Larry Trail, a former state senator; and then with Lisa Eischeid before she became an elected General Sessions Court judge for Rutherford County.

Reed suggested that Rogers learned skills that benefitted him as an attorney by growing up in a large family.

"He had to learn to get along with folks at an early age because he’s the youngest of 13 children," Reed said. "He’s one of the most congenial people I know. Lawyers are not known for being congenial as a rule, but Mark is and has been."

Reed also praised Rogers for serving as an excellent volunteer president of the Tennessee Trial Lawyers Association for a year spread over 1999-2000.

"He is one of the most ethical, high moral people you would ever want to know," Reed said.

Reach reporter Scott Broden with news tips or questions by emailing him at sbroden@dnj.com. Follow him on Twitter @ScottBroden. To support his work with The Daily News Journal, sign up for a digital.

About retiring Judge Mark Rogers

What court does he serve: Circuit Court 16th Judicial District Division I

When did he become judge: 2004

How did he become judge: accepted appointment from former Democratic Gov. Phil Bredesen

Elections won by judge: 2006 as a Democrat, and 2014 and 2022 as an independent

When is his last day as judge before retiring: Aug. 31

Higher education degrees earned by Rogers: Middle Tennessee State University in 1974 and University of Tennessee College of Law in 1977

Sources: Rutherford County Election Commission and Tennessee Court records

This article originally appeared on Murfreesboro Daily News Journal: Circuit Court Judge Mark Rogers will retire at end of August