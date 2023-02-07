‘I hope to maintain the traditions in our schools;’ Oakwood Schools announces new superintendent

The Oakwood Schools Board of Education announced Monday the district’s next superintendent, according to a school spokesperson.

>>PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Oakwood Schools superintendent to retire at end of year

Doctor Neil Gupta, current director of secondary education for Worthington Schools, will replace Doctor Kyle Ramey, who retired on December 31.

Interim superintendent Allyson Couch will continue to lead the Oakwood School district until August 1 when Dr. Gupta takes over.

“I hope to bring a unified vision to align our staff and community in the areas of high student achievement, safe and secure schools, and efficient and effective operations.,” he said. “I hope to maintain the traditions in our schools that make Oakwood special while integrating innovative opportunities to ensure our students are prepared for life after graduation.”

The Oakwood School Board says they are looking forward to working with Dr. Gupta and are excited about his “leadership and vision for the future,” according to Board of Education President, John Wilson.

A welcome reception will be held Wednesday night at 7 p.m. in the Smith Library.