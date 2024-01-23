Hope Mills letter writer: Biden is right, Trump election lie is like Confederate denial
President Joe Biden made rock solid points recently in South Carolina, including comparing Trump and his 2020 election-denying cultists to defeated Confederates.
The rebels spent the rest of their lives touting their “noble cause” and denying the war had anything to do with slavery, which led to the much-divided United States we live in today.
This isn’t a boring contest between two old white guys — a cynical argument those on the right are fostering for one reason: decreasing voter turnout.
This, as Biden has said all along, is a battle for the soul of the nation.
Gary Villani, Hope Mills
This article originally appeared on The Fayetteville Observer: Letter: Biden-Trump not just a boring contest between 2 white guys