Hope Mills letter writer: Biden is right, Trump election lie is like Confederate denial

This combination of pictures shows then-President Donald Trump, left, and Joe Biden during the final presidential debate at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee, on Oct. 22, 2020. Trump leads in the 2024 primary for the Republican nomination and could face incumbent President Biden in a rematch in November.

President Joe Biden made rock solid points recently in South Carolina, including comparing Trump and his 2020 election-denying cultists to defeated Confederates.

The rebels spent the rest of their lives touting their “noble cause” and denying the war had anything to do with slavery, which led to the much-divided United States we live in today.

This isn’t a boring contest between two old white guys — a cynical argument those on the right are fostering for one reason: decreasing voter turnout.

This, as Biden has said all along, is a battle for the soul of the nation.

Gary Villani, Hope Mills

