Hope Mills man charged with murder in death of missing man

A Hope Mills man was arrested Monday after sheriff's deputies found a body in the hunt for a missing man, officials said.

Jeffrey Lennon Walters, 34, is charged with first-degree murder in the killing of Aaron Ralston, 36.

The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office reported at about 1:30 p.m. Monday that Ralston was missing and was last seen June 29 near Arlington Street and Madison Drive. About seven hours later, the Sheriff's Office announced that during an "extensive search" for Ralston, his body was found near the 4700 block of Arlington Street.

Walters is being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sgt. J. Mcleod at 910-677-5548.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling Crimestoppers at 910-483-8477 or visiting fay-nccrimestoppers.org.

