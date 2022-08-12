Hope Mills police: 2 arrested, 2 sought in Hope Mills restaurant parking lot slaying

A Fayetteville man and a juvenile were arrested and two other people are being sought in the slaying of a Spring Lake man in Hope Mills last month, police said Friday.

Antonio Lamont Green, 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the July 19 shooting death of Waverly Aldrich, 38, according to a Hope Mills Police Department news release. Green, of the 2100 block of Cowan Street, was arrested by the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Aug. 3. Cumberland County jail records show he was booked into jail here Wednesday. In addition to the murder charge, Green is also being held on a charge of failure to register as a sex offender.

A juvenile, whose name was not released, was also arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting, the release said.

"Over the last three weeks, Hope Mills detectives and agents from the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation conducted a thorough investigation including interviewing numerous people and the execution of multiple search warrants, which led to the identification of the four individuals who took part in the killing of Mr. Aldrich," Hope Mills Police Chief Stephen Dollinger said in the release.

Warrants have been issued for two others in Aldrich's death, Dollinger said. Fiona Williams, 42, and Damien Evans, 22, are each wanted on a charge of accessory after the fact to first-degree murder.

Aldrich was shot dead in the parking lot of a closed restaurant in the 5300 block of Marracco Drive about 8 p.m. July 19. His girlfriend, who was present at the time of the shooting, called 911.

Green was being held in the Cumberland County jail without bail Friday.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Williams or Evans is asked to contact Hope Mills Detective Elisha Lawson or SBI Agent Derek Hunter at 910-425-4103.

