‘I hope one day those children will be able to return home:’ 3 missing children cases unresolved

Friday marks 14 years since 5-year-old Haleigh Cummings was reported missing from her home in Satsuma, FL.

Today also marks 18 years since two Jacksonville boys vanished.

These missing children’s cases in Florida are still a mystery.

5-year-old Haleigh Cummings disappeared Feb. 9 of 2009 and was reported missing the morning of Feb. 10 by her babysitter, Misty Croslin, who was also the last person to see Haleigh alive.

She’s the former girlfriend of Haleigh’s father, Ronald Cummings.

Both Haleigh’s father and his then girlfriend have been investigated in Haleigh’s disappearance. Neither were ever charged. The two went to prison on drug trafficking charges in 2010.

In 2019 Action News Jax spoke with the lead detective in Haleigh’s case for the 10-year anniversary.

“It’s kind of saddening that we haven’t figured it out yet. This is a place where a little girl went missing from,” said captain Dominic Piscitello with the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office.

I reached out to the Putnam county Sherriff’s Office this morning to see if there were any new updates and there are no new developments.

Cumming’s case isn’t the only one left unsolved in our area. The families of Mark Degner and Brian Hayes are also without their children.

The 12- and 13-year-old boys walked away from Paxon Middle School, on this day in 2005 and they were never seen again.

Violet hall is a mother to two daughters. She said she prays for the parents whose children are missing.

“Not knowing that your child is home, that’s an uneasiness, especially if they leave the house and you say goodbye and then all of a sudden that’s your final goodbye,” said Hall. “I hope one day that those children who are out there that’s in danger, that they will be able to return home and they’ll be fine.”

The search for answers goes on for the three children’s families and the detectives.

If you know anything about any of the three you are asked to call the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-the-lost.

