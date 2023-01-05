Jan. 5—WILKES-BARRE — Convicted double murderer Jayshawn Johnson maintained his innocence as he was led out of the Luzerne County Courthouse Wednesday to begin serving two consecutive terms of life in prison.

A jury convicted Johnson, 23, following a trial in November in the fatal shootings of Maurice Chapman, 31, and Damian Thomas, 32, and causing permanent injuries to Alquan Cade Jr., outside Bo's on Main, a night club on South Main Street, Wilkes-Barre, on Jan. 30, 2021.

As he did during the trial, defense attorney David V. Lampman II made a pitch for a new trial, claiming Johnson was too tall to be the gunman. Lampman claimed the shooter was about the same height as a parking meter in front of the night club, which stands 4 feet, 9 inches from the sidewalk, as Johnson is 5 feet, six inches tall.

Judge David W. Lupas, who presided over the trial, denied Lampman's motion and sentenced Johnson to two consecutive terms of life in prison without parole.

"Everyone knows I'm innocent, just a matter of a level playing field," a shackled Johnson said as he left the courthouse.

Before Lupas imposed the sentence, Chapman's mother, Natasha Chapman, of Staten Island, N.Y., described the pain of losing her son for her and her family.

"Before the trial, I prayed," Natasha Chapman said. "I asked God if Mr. Johnson is not the murderer of my son, let him go. I wouldn't want anyone doing time who didn't murder my son.

"I'm confident Mr. Johnson is the one who put the bullet in my son's back. Not the front, not the side but the back as my son ran for safety," she said.

Chapman's mother said she wears the ashes of her son in a necklace every day, telling Johnson he forever "silenced her family."

"(Johnson) should not see the light of day. I want him to ask himself, 'Was it worth it? I hope he rots," Natasha Chapman said.

Chapman's family said they knew Johnson when he was younger and fed him when he was hungry.

A motive for the shootings was never learned, as pointed out by Lupas.

District Attorney Sam Sanguedolce, First Assistant District Attorney Anthony Ross and Assistant District Attorney Gerry Scott relied heavily on surveillance video of the shooting and Wilkes-Barre police Det. James Conmy's identification of Johnson from the footage during trial.

In his defense, Lampman attempted to discredit Conmy's identification saying there were no witnesses to confirm Johnson had a firearm, and displayed footage of the gunman standing about the same height as a parking meter.

Johnson is expected to appeal the conviction and sentence but he'll have to do it with another attorney as Lampman was permitted to end his representation.

Johnson was further sentenced to 22 years, six months to 45 years on convicted counts of criminal attempt to commit homicide, aggravated assault and firearms not to be carried without a license.