'I hope he rots in hell': Sumter County man gets life in prison for killing teenager

BUSHNELL — A man who took two Tavares teenage girls to his home in Sumter County where he plied them with liquor and drugs, overpowered them, tied them up and raped them, killing one of them, pleaded guilty Wednesday and was sentenced to life in prison.

Larry Peavy, a family friend of the slain girl, Aleaya Jackson, apologized to the girls’ families with tears running down his cheeks.

“I know I can’t bring them back,” he said in a three- to five-minute speech, according to his attorney, Executive Assistant Public Defender John Spivey. Peavy said he would take their place if he could.

Peavy was 35 when the crime occurred on Nov. 4, 2017. The state was seeking the death penalty. The trial was postponed several times, including during the COVID pandemic.

Circuit Judge Mary Hatcher sentenced him to life in prison without parole on six charges: three counts of rape likely to cause injury, two counts of armed kidnapping, and first-degree murder.

Victim's mom: 'I was in disbelief'

“I was in disbelief,” Aleaya’s mother, Nycole Jackson, wrote in her victim impact letter, recalling the day detectives told her that her daughter had been killed.

“It took a few minutes for it to register, but as I walked toward my mom in the parking lot, it all hit me at once and I just screamed, ‘He killed my baby.’

At that moment, she wrote, “I lost all feeling in my body.”

There would be another shocking development before Peavy was arrested two months later.

Peavy fled to his hometown in Fort Pierce, then made his way to Leesburg. He had called Nycole Jackson's best friend, Melissa Sturgill, and asked her to pick him up. Sturgill called Jackson and said she was with Peavy and was taking him to the police.

It was a lie. Sturgill and Peavy went to a McDonald’s in Leesburg, and then to Walmart. In the meantime, Nycole Jackson had called police. Sturgill was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact.

Jackson told the Daily Commercial that she did not know why Sturgill agreed to pick him up. She even took her daughter with her. The trio drove from Fort Pierce to Vero Beach, where they spent the night in a motel before heading to Lake County.

Jackson said at the time she could forgive her friend. She learned that Peavy was remorseful when captured.

“Sorry is not going to bring her back," Jackson said. “I hope he rots in hell.”

Victim's mom expresses outrage in letter

In her letter, read aloud in court by the State Attorney’s Office, she said her life is “excruciatingly hard most days.”

“I constantly think of all the things that were taken from me. I didn’t get to see Aleaya move into her own place, graduate culinary school, help her pick the dress for her wedding, comfort her after heartbreak, or have grandbabies by my first born.

“How could you hurt Aleaya? You watched her grow up. She loved you and always wanted to be around you at get-togethers. She gave up her room so you could have a place to stay. When you pulled up in the yard, she came out singing, 'That’s my best friend.' That night, I know she thought she was safe, until she wasn’t.

“She trusted you, and it kills me to think of the amount of fear, pain and confusion she must have felt as you tied her up, put a sock in her mouth, and duct-taped her. How could you cause so much pain to a child? The duct tape was so tight that it cut into the back of her neck. She was bleeding from the pressure. You let her slowly suffocate. Can you even begin to imagine the pain, fear, that my baby girl felt in her last moments. Does it bother you at all?

“You are a narcissist and I think your soul lacks any empathy. I hope that the reality of what you did hits you like a ton of bricks and eats you alive for the rest of your life.”

Experts try to explain the Peavy case

Spivey said there was no doubt Peavy was on drugs during the crime. “They even found cocaine in the home,” he said.

Lake Sheriff’s Detective Amber Vinson described Peavy as a “sadomasochistic rapist” in a psychological profile article in the Daily Commercial in 2017. In other words, he takes pleasure in someone else’s pain, and tying up his victims is a clear sign.

Executive Assistant Public Defender John Spivey

The surviving teen said Peavy forced her to swallow ecstasy pills, then raped her for hours. He also choked her until she lost consciousness.

She tricked him into driving her to her neighborhood when she said she would get money for more drugs. When she neared her home, she jumped out of the car and ran to her mother. The Daily Commercial does not identify rape victims.

Jackson wrote in her letter that the fact that Peavy will be able to live out of rest of his natural life weighs on her. “But I also know that Aleaya would want me to be the best I can be for her brothers and sister, so I try hard every day to make her proud.

“Mommy loves you so much Aleaya Marie," she wrote, "and I hope and pray you are at peace after today.”

