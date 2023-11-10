‘I Hope I Ruin Your Life’: Interracial Dating Podcast Host Sentenced to Five Years In Federal Prison After Stalking, Threatening Black Women Who Didn’t Want to Date Him

The host of a California-based interracial podcast has been sentenced to five years in federal prison after pleading guilty to accusations of physical stalking and cyberstalking of five different women.

Each individual was Black and was terrified by the outrageous levels the 36-year-old went to harass them.

The Department of Justice reports from August 2022 to January 2023, Christopher Au-Young used videos on Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo and Reddit to harass his victims. Oftentimes, he would make threats using bigoted and offensive language, but sometimes his videos became more sinister, with him secretly filming outside of some of his victim’s workplaces.

Christopher Au-Young used videos on Facebook, YouTube, Vimeo and Reddit to harass his victims. (Photo: Pexels.com)

The social media influencer was arrested in January 2023 and pleaded guilty on July 28 to six counts of stalking his victims, according to court documents.

“Au-Young engaged in a campaign of online and telephonic harassment and threats against multiple victims living in the Middle District of Florida and elsewhere,” the DOJ said in a release. “Au-Young engaged in a course of conduct with the intent to harass or intimidate the victims, all of whom were Black.”

One woman was stalked from October 2022 until he was arrested because she didn’t want to date him. She met him on his podcast, and when she rejected him, he told her, “I hope I ruin your life.”

Au-Young tried to make good on his promise by posting YouTube videos revealing her personal details. He also drove three hours to her home at night and parked outside, forcing her to eventually move because she felt so violated and unsafe.

According to another woman, whom he met on Facebook and dated for two months, he “warned her that he would never stop coming for her” and told her after they broke up, she needed to lock her doors at night and “sleep with one eye open.”

He not only harassed and threatened her but her daughter, son, brother and other members of the community, warning them to stay away from her and her family. When she went into hiding from him, he took to his platform and posted a video offering a bounty to anyone who could help him locate her.

Finally, he located her in Illinois and traveled there from California to stalk her for three days— in person. During this time, he continued to go online and threaten her, documenting his plans to harm her.

He also targeted the adult daughter of the second woman and is charged with harassing her by making a video for social media calling her a pedophile. Likewise, he harassed his ex’s son, posting “racist, threatening, and defaming videos to the internet” about him.

In the fifth case, Au-Young falsely accused the ex-girlfriend’s brother of molesting children and proceeded to send letters to the church where he served as a minister in an effort to spread the rumor. He also said the brother’s wife assisted in the sexual assault of children.

Neither victim has released a statement regarding the sentencing.

Read the original story here.

Trending Now:

