New Hope Shelter moves into new facility in Harvey County

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Harvey County hit a big milestone on Saturday as the New Hope Shelter moved into a brand new facility.

New Hope helps with temporary housing for those in need. It has been offering help for 19 years. After years of persistence with help through donations and partnerships, they now have a new place to call home.

Saturday, the shelter got a lot of help on move-in day.

“We had a tremendous partnership that came on board with Bethel College and they sent over almost the entire football team and then other students came and a number of community people so,” Brian Bisbee, executive director for New Hope Shelter, said.

In the old space, the shelter could house between 20 and 25 people. The new facility will house up to 35.

The new facility also has new security measures for guests as the partnership with community partners continues.

