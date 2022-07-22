Hope and skepticism ahead of Pope's Alberta visit

Indigenous people in Alberta voice a range of hope and wariness as Pope Francis prepares to arrive in Canada. The pope is scheduled to visit the site of a former residential school for Indigenous children and deliver a long-anticipated apology. (July 23) (AP Video/Jessie Wardarski)

