‘I hope your stuff is ok’: Girlfriend’s chilling call moments after she allegedly burned ex’s house down

The girlfriend of a Texas man made a chilling call about his house while his home was on fire.

Tommy Garay is now hosting a GoFundMe fundraiser after his girlfriend allegedly burned down his house because another woman answered his phone, leading her to believe he was being unfaithful, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

“On November 20, 2022, the house my 2-year-old daughter and I lived in was burglarized/vandalized and was set on fire by my ex-girlfriend while I was away from my home,” Mr Garay wrote on GoFundMe. “I called the fire department but unfortunately by the time they arrived everything I owned including my daughter’s toys, clothes, shoes, etc was damaged/lost in the fire.”

He added that “this is such a devastating time for us, as this home, was the home my dad and I grew up in, this home has been part of my family for generations. The memories gone in a blink of an eye”.

“I never would have imagined me being a victim of such crimes, as we had only been in a relationship for a month, this is very traumatizing, especially for my daughter, asking why we can’t we go home,” he wrote. “I’m only asking for help because unfortunately my daughter and I need it, If you can help my daughter and I get back on our feet it would be greatly appreciated. Thank you!!”

As of Monday afternoon, Mr Garay had raised $13,366 out of a $50,000 goal.

In a statement on 22 November, the Bexar County Sheriff’s office said that Senaida Soto, 23, broke into and set Mr Garay’s home ablaze after she FaceTimed him and a woman answered. Police said the woman who picked up the phone was a relative of Mr Garay.

The law enforcement agency added that they had located footage showing Ms Soto setting a couch on fire. After the fire spread, it caused damage to the tune of $50,000, according to the San Antonio Express-News.

Tommy Garay is raising money after his house burned down (GoFundMe / Tommy Garay)

The sheriff’s office said that Ms Soto FaceTimed Mr Garay, telling him “I hope your stuff is going to be okay,” and showing him the flames before ending the call. An arrest affidavit states: “The video depicted Senaida in front of a large flame while stating, ‘I hope your stuff is going to be ok’ before hanging up.”

Story continues

The document adds that she left the home “shortly before the home was completely engulfed in fire”.

On 22 November, Ms Soto was arrested and now faces charges of burglary and arson.

Mr Garay wasn’t home at the time of the fire. Ms Soto is also alleged to have stolen multiple things from the home before setting it on fire.

Senaida Soto has been arrested for burglary and arson (Bexar County Sheriff’s Office)

Ms Soto was identified via the video footage and a witness who told law enforcement that she left the house with items that she put in her car.

Ms Soto’s bond has been set at $164,000, the San Antonio Express-News reported. It remains unclear if Ms Soto has retained an attorney to speak on her behalf.