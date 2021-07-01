‘I hope that they surprise us with a miracle.’ Miami couple missing in Surfside collapse

Oresme Gil Guerra grew up in a small neighborhood near Havana, Cuba in the early 1960s.

His home was one of the more privileged ones -- it was the only one in the neighborhood with a television. All the kids on his block, who varied in ages, would come and watch.

One of the usual guests at the time was Mario Gonzalez, 65, a childhood friend of Guerra’s who now lives just eight blocks from the collapse at Champlain Towers South.

Guerra went missing in the rubble along with his wife, Betty Guerra. The couple moved to that building three months before the collapse and lived on the ninth floor.

His father was a judge and his mother, who was also highly educated, taught Guerra and his sister English when they were still living on the island, before migrating to the U.S. in the late 1970s.

“In my family, my uncles called him ‘risita’ because that was always what he wore on his face,” said Guerra, explaining the origin of the nickname, which roughly translates as “smiley” in English.

Guerra has two children, Michelle and Michael, and one grandchild, Gonzalez said.

In a Daily Beast piece, his daughter, Michelle Guerra, 26, described her father and stepmother as “extremely hardworking individuals who are super caring.”

Guerra was a mechanical engineer and worked in consulting companies throughout his last few years. He married his current wife in 2017 and they shared several properties together including their own cosmetic store in Miami, Guerra said.

“I think they worked so they could travel. They loved to travel,” she told Daily Beast.

As children, Gonzalez and Guerra hung from the branches of tall trees in front of his house and played basketball. They passed the time picking juicy, golden mangoes and throwing stones in standing water.

“He was a person that transmitted happiness and optimism,” he said. “He showed how one should always have to fight to obtain what you want in life.”

While they lost touch for years before leaving Cuba, they reunited in Miami.

Guerra was ambitious, always trying to build on the successes and achievements in his life. He started out living in a working class neighborhood in Hialeah, and had just recently moved to the beachfront condominium in Surfside, Gonzalez said.

“I hope that they surprise us with a miracle because they have both earned it,” he added.

