'I hope they'll come back to me next time': Marianne Williamson speaks up during the debate

WASHINGTON – Author and activist Marianne Williamson chimed in during the second Democratic presidential debate on Tuesday night in Detroit.

The Democratic candidates had been debating the potential decriminalization of border crossings, an issue that had become a point of divergence among the candidates.

Some candidates, like Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., said crossings should be decriminalized. Others, like Montana Governor Steve Bullock, disagreed.

Then came Williamson's turn.

"Everything we are talking about is what's wrong with American politics, and the Democratic party needs to understand that we need to talk not just about the symptoms but also about causes," she said.

Williamson argued that Democrats needed to deal with other issue areas like food, agriculture, and health, in addition to immigration.

Eventually, Williamson ran up against her time limit.

"I hope they'll come back to me next time," she concluded. Williamson has grumbled about the relative lack of speaking time she received during the first Democratic debate.

She told USA TODAY in an interview published on July 28 that she had been unhappy with how she'd been perceived during that debate and signaled she was going to change her approach for the second debate.

