'Hope in the Valley' book signing and other events for today

Oct. 8—Today

"Hope in the Valley" book signing: 4 p.m. Sunday, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Mitali Perkins will speak about and sign her new book, "Hope in the Valley," at Boulder Book Store. She will be in conversation with Claudia Mills. Free, boulderbookstore.net.

Outdoor yoga class: 11 a.m. Sunday, Tom Watson Park, 6180 N. 63rd St., Boulder. Enjoy an outdoor vinyasa yoga flow where the community comes together to breathe, move and meditate as one. Free, eventbrite.com.

"All I Really Need to Know I Learned From Being a Zombie" performance: 3 p.m. Sunday, Chautauqua Park, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Zombies engage hikers with musings on life, death and everything in between. Performers show the audience that brains aren't everything, and what doesn't kill you makes you more alive. $16-$21, 303-395-0257, chautauqua.com.

Beyond Comprehension at BOCO Cider: 4 p.m. Sunday, BOCO Cider, 1501 Lee Hill Drive, Unit 14, Boulder. Steve Scheidker and Richard Shine are Beyond Comprehension, a duo that plays classic rock, oldies, country and blues. Free, 720-938-7285, bococider.com.

Autumn Sunday Evening Sound Bath: 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Boulder Massage Therapy Institute, 3825 Iris Ave., Suite 310, Boulder. Experience the power of sound therapy in a serene and nurturing environment. The session will begin with a few grounding breathing exercises, followed by a soothing sound bath. Yoga mats will be available. $25, eventbrite.com.

Upcoming

Growing Gardens school days off class: 8:30 a.m. Monday, Growing Gardens Hawthorn Farm, 1630 Hawthorn Ave., Boulder. Participants will investigate the life cycle and traditions of pumpkins and how they are used in fall festivities, enjoy food from the fields, meet the critters crawling beneath the soil and create magical and mythical homes for garden gnomes and fairies. $95, 303-443-9952, growinggardens.org.

Thorne Fall Fest: 10 a.m. Monday, Sombrero Marsh, 1466 N. 63rd Ave., Boulder. Celebrate the changing seasons with Thorne Nature Experience. There will be seasonal nature crafts, fall-themed activities with Thorne educators and the chance to groove with nature performers Jeff & Paige. Free, eventbrite.com.

"Starling House" book signing: 6:30 p.m. Monday, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Alix E. Harrow will speak about and sign her new book, "Starling House," at Boulder Book Store. She will be in conversation with E. J. Mellow. $5, boulderbookstore.net.

Hawaiian Hula class: 6:30 p.m. Monday, The Spark A Performing Arts Community, 4847 Pearl St., Unit B4, Boulder. Explore Hawaiian language, history and customs through traditional Hawaiian Hula. $20-$75, eventbrite.com.

"The Land of Giants" film screening: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Boulder Theater, 2032 14th St., Boulder. "The Land of Giants" is a new ski film that explores the most iconic mountains on Earth. From the Fjords of Norway to the spines of Alaska, viewers will get to know and understand the canvas that creates the most mind-melting moments in skiing and come to appreciate the mountains' sheer beauty and power. $23.50-$44.50, z2ent.com.