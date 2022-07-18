A Hopedale man was missing for more than 24 hours. Here's how rescuers found him

MILFORD — Police say they found a missing Hopedale man trapped beneath his vehicle on Sunday, more than 24 hours after he was last seen by anyone.

An all-day search around the quarries near Walden Woods that included the use of police officers, drones, a search dog and several other agencies resulted in the discovery of the man at about 3:37 p.m., according to a statement from Milford acting Police Chief James Falvey.

"After searching almost the entire shift after additional officers and volunteers searched the wooded area on foot, Milford Police Officers Jacob Campbell and Crystal Gallagher located the vehicle overturned in the heavily wooded area near Walden Woods at approximately 3:37 p.m," Falvey said in the statement. "The missing male was found trapped but alert and conscious but complaining of pain. The man was extricated from underneath his vehicle and transported out of the woods by Hopkinton Fire Rescue and transported by Community Ambulance to Milford Regional Medical Center for treatment."

According to police, the man had been missing from his Hopedale home since 2 p.m. Saturday. Hopedale police contacted Milford police for assistance.

Milford police began checking several areas throughout town, then Hopedale called back and said they got a "ping" on the missing man's cellphone in the quarries.

Several officers began searching the woods, including on ATVs, while the department's drone team also assisted. The Hopkinton Police and Fire departments, as well as the Massachusetts State Police and several civilian volunteers, began searching the woods until the man was found, Falvey said in the statement.

Police did not identify the man or say how long it is believed he was trapped under his vehicle or how it occurred.

Falvey heaped praise on everyone involved in the search and rescue.

"I am very thankful and appreciative of all the hard work and efforts by members of the Milford Police Department, which include Deputy Chief Robert Tusino, Sgt. Joseph Rizoli, Patrol Officers Jeanne Van Patten-Steiger, Jonathan Branch, Michael Johnson, James Woodward, Brian Sanchioni, Dispatchers Amanda Gresian, Jonathan Shuman and Felipe Benjamin," said Falvey in the statement. "All of you helped in successfully locating the missing man for over 24 hours and thru the night and in distress. I am very proud of all of you for your professionalism and your dedication to work hard for those in need of our service."

