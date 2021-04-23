'Hopeful trend' as COVID-19 dip, but U.S. vaccine gaps remain -CDC's Walensky

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. COVID-19 cases fell 10% over the past week, signaling a "hopeful trend" even as wide gaps in vaccination rates across the country have raised new concerns, the head of the U.S. Centers for Disease and Prevention said on Friday.

CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, speaking to reporters in a news briefing, said there were "unsettling gaps" in parts of the country where vaccination rates were low and could allow spikes in cases of the novel coronavirus and possibly more deaths.

