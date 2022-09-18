Hopeful week for insiders who might be regretting buying UK£996k of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) stock earlier this year

Insiders who bought UK£996k worth of Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) stock in the last year recovered part of their losses as the stock rose by 3.2% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled UK£77k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we do think it is perfectly logical to keep tabs on what insiders are doing.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At Admiral Group

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider sale was by the CFO & Executive Director, Geraint Jones, for UK£481k worth of shares, at about UK£34.22 per share. While insider selling is a negative, to us, it is more negative if the shares are sold at a lower price. The good news is that this large sale was at well above current price of UK£22.72. So it is hard to draw any strong conclusion from it. The only individual insider seller over the last year was Geraint Jones.

Over the last year, we can see that insiders have bought 40.43k shares worth UK£996k. On the other hand they divested 14.10k shares, for UK£481k. Overall, Admiral Group insiders were net buyers during the last year. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

Insider Ownership

I like to look at how many shares insiders own in a company, to help inform my view of how aligned they are with insiders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. It's great to see that Admiral Group insiders own 8.8% of the company, worth about UK£588m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Admiral Group Insider Transactions Indicate?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded Admiral Group shares in the last quarter. On a brighter note, the transactions over the last year are encouraging. With high insider ownership and encouraging transactions, it seems like Admiral Group insiders think the business has merit. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. While conducting our analysis, we found that Admiral Group has 3 warning signs and it would be unwise to ignore them.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

