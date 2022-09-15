Hopeful week for insiders who might be regretting buying CA$1.3m of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY) stock earlier this year

Insiders who bought CA$1.3m worth of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY) stock in the last year have seen some of their losses recouped as the stock gained 18% last week. However, the purchase is proving to be a costly gamble, since losses made by insiders have totalled CA$538k since the time of purchase.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Payfare Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Co-Founder Marco Margiotta made the biggest insider purchase in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for CA$224k worth of shares at a price of CA$8.97 each. That means that even when the share price was higher than CA$4.85 (the recent price), an insider wanted to purchase shares. While their view may have changed since the purchase was made, this does at least suggest they have had confidence in the company's future. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock if insiders have bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price.

While Payfare insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

Does Payfare Boast High Insider Ownership?

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It appears that Payfare insiders own 17% of the company, worth about CA$40m. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

So What Does This Data Suggest About Payfare Insiders?

The fact that there have been no Payfare insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think Payfare insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Payfare.

