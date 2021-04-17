Hopelessness continues driving Hondurans to migrate

  • FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S. border are stopped by Guatemalan police near Agua Caliente, Guatemala, on the border with Honduras. The reasons Hondurans continue to flee their country have been well documented: pervasive violence, deep-seated corruption, lack of jobs and widespread destruction from two major hurricanes that struck the region in November 2020. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy, File)
  • Gilles Carbonnier, vice president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, attends a meeting with relatives of disappeared migrants, in El Progreso Yoro, Honduras, Friday, April 16, 2021. Considering why Hondurans and others around the world feel the need to migrate, Carbonnier said “it is a lack of opportunity and a lack of hope. And a lack of opportunity with a lack of hope results in you saying ‘there’s no space for me in this country and I’m going.’” (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2020 file photo, a Mexican National Guard speaks with Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S border, as they stand in the Suchiate River which separates Mexico from Guatemala near Ciudad Hidalgo, Mexico. The U.S. Customs and Border Protection last month reported more than 41,000 encounters with Hondurans at the U.S. southern border. That was some 12,000 more than during March 2019. (AP Photo/Marco Ugarte, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021 file photo, Bryan, and Honduran migrant, poses for a portrait after he was returned to his home country, in Copan, Honduras, just on the other side of the border with Guatemala. Honduran migrants set out from San Pedro Sula in caravans in December, January and March. All of the attempts to travel safely in large groups fizzled by the time they entered Guatemala. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros, File)
  • FILE - In this Jan. 19, 2021 file photo, a Honduran migrant child is helped off an army truck after being returned to El Florido, Guatemala, one of the border points between Guatemala and Honduras. The reasons Hondurans continue to flee their country have been well documented: pervasive violence, deep-seated corruption, lack of jobs and widespread destruction from two major hurricanes that struck the region last November. (AP Photo/Oliver de Ros, File)
1 / 5

Honduras Immigration

FILE - In this Jan. 16, 2020 file photo, Honduran migrants hoping to reach the U.S. border are stopped by Guatemalan police near Agua Caliente, Guatemala, on the border with Honduras. The reasons Hondurans continue to flee their country have been well documented: pervasive violence, deep-seated corruption, lack of jobs and widespread destruction from two major hurricanes that struck the region in November 2020. (AP Photo/Santiago Billy, File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DELMER MARTÍNEZ and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

OMOA, Honduras (AP) — At a converted seaside hotel, more than 200 Honduran migrants stepped off six buses, weary from traveling overnight across Guatemala after being deported by Mexico.

Their journeys ended somewhere in Mexico, short of the U.S. border, and now early Friday morning they were back in Honduras making arrangements to return to where they started.

The U.S. Customs and Border Protection last month reported more than 41,000 encounters with Hondurans at the U.S. southern border. That was some 12,000 more than during March 2019.

The reasons Hondurans continue to flee their country have been well documented: pervasive violence, deep-seated corruption, lack of jobs and widespread destruction from two major hurricanes that struck the region last November.

Here at one of the Honduran government’s reception centers for returnees, their documents were reviewed, they received medical checks and with the help of the Red Cross, they were screened for whether they could safely return to their communities.

Gilles Carbonnier, vice president of the International Committee of the Red Cross, visited the center Friday during a weeklong visit to El Salvador and Honduras. Among its efforts, the Red Cross works to support people displaced by violence.

On Saturday, Carbonnier told of meeting a Honduran cobbler who had a shop in a market in Tegucigalpa. One of the region’s infamous street gangs was extorting him and when he could no longer pay, the gang severely beat him.

The man saw no choice but to close his shop and migrate to the U.S. He was deported more than a year ago, screened at another of Honduras’ reception centers and eventually referred to the Red Cross. The humanitarian agency helped him relocate and gave him some money.

“With the pecuniary help we gave him, he bought the material to restart his cobbler activities and right now he has two shops, six employees and was able to restart his life,” Carbonnier said.

Hondurans and others around the world feel the need to migrate because of “a lack of opportunity and a lack of hope," Carbonnier said. "And a lack of opportunity with a lack of hope results in you saying, 'There’s no space for me in this country and I’m going.’”

For Eugenio Sosa, a sociologist at the National Autonomous University of Honduras, the assorted factors pushing Hondurans out of the country have contributed to a general hopelessness.

“The people don’t go just because it’s really bad,” Sosa said. “The people go because it’s bad and because they are certain that it is going to continue to be bad and that the country has rotted forever.”

U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris, who has been charged with addressing the root causes of the region’s migration, struck a similar note this week.

She said Wednesday that the U.S. wants to use its resources — the Biden administration has spoken of $4 billion in aid — to provide the people of the Northern Triangle countries of Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras "with some hope that if they stay at home, help is on the way and they can have some hope that the opportunities and the needs that they have will be met in some way.”

Sosa said even small signs of things beginning to turn around would make a difference, even if monumental challenges in the areas of health, education, jobs and corruption won’t change overnight.

“If the people begin to see small changes they begin to think that it’s worth more to stay than to go,” Sosa said.

Honduran migrants set out from San Pedro Sula in caravans in December, January and March. All of the attempts to travel safely in large groups fizzled by the time they entered Guatemala. But the caravans of recent years only represent a minute fraction of the daily migration that goes mostly unseen as families or individuals strike out on their own or with the help of smugglers.

The Trump administration pressured Mexico and Central American governments to more aggressively work to stop migrants. The Biden administration has sent a more compassionate message that in many cases has been mistaken as an invitation, or at least a sign of a friendlier reception. The reality however continues to be that the U.S. government quickly expels most of those arriving at its southern border.

When White House officials said this week they had reached agreements with Northern Triangle governments to deploy soldiers to help combat migrant smuggling at their borders, advocacy groups criticized the administration for trying to make it more difficult for people seeking international protection.

Carbonnier said countries have a right to control their borders, but also must treat migrants humanely and with dignity.

“What we’ve seen in the Sahara desert, what we’ve seen in the Mediterranean Sea, what we’ve seen in parts of Asia, is that when stricter measures are taken to restrict the possibilities of migrating through more official ways, migration continues,” Carbonnier said. “The migrants take more risks because they have to find alternative means.”

Recommended Stories

  • Myanmar junta chief to attend ASEAN summit in first foreign trip since coup

    Myanmar has been in upheaval since Min Aung Hlaing ousted an elected government led by democracy champion Aung San Suu Kyi. Security forces have killed 728 people, according to an activist group, in an attempt to crush protests. In the latest violence, security forces shot and killed two protesters in the ruby-mining town of Mogok, a resident told Reuters, while several small bombs went off in the main city of Yangon, wounding several people, media outlets reported.

  • Russia, retaliating against Washington, asks 10 U.S. diplomats to leave

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia on Friday asked 10 U.S. diplomats to leave the country in retaliation for Washington's expulsion of the same number of Russian diplomats over alleged malign activity and suggested the U.S. ambassador return home for consultations. The measures, part of a broader retaliatory package, were approved by President Vladimir Putin, as a response to an array of U.S. government sanctions imposed on Moscow a day earlier, including curbs to its sovereign debt market. Though Moscow responded swiftly and with measures designed to hurt U.S. interests and shrink its diplomatic footprint, it left the door open for dialogue and did not kill off the idea, proposed by President Joe Biden, of a Putin-Biden summit.

  • Becoming American: This unaccompanied minor nearly drowned coming to the US. Now he has a new life in Florida

    He nearly died in the Rio Grande while traveling to the U.S. as an unaccompanied minor. Now he has a good job and a green card and speaks English.

  • Macron says international community must draw "clear red lines" with Russia

    In an interview on "Face The Nation," Macron said that sanctions alone on Russia are not sufficient.

  • Southeast Asian nations weigh aid mission to Myanmar

    JAKARTA/KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) -Southeast Asian countries are considering a proposal to send a humanitarian aid mission to Myanmar as a potential first step in a long-term plan to broker a dialogue between the junta and its opponents, diplomats familiar with the discussions said. The proposal is being considered ahead of a planned meeting of Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders this month. Diplomats said it might be attended by Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing, who took power in a Feb. 1 coup that has plunged his country into turmoil.

  • Caribbean in Crisis: A Miami Herald conversation with France’s top U.S. envoy

    The Caribbean is in a moment of crisis. The pandemic is ravaging local economies and challenging already fragile health systems. A recent volcano explosion in St. Vincent and the Grenadines has sparked a mounting humanitarian emergency. Haiti is wrestling with a deadly crime wave and deepening political turmoil.

  • Winning the war on COVID is good for insurers

    A Wall Street Journal piece on UnitedHealth's quarterly results shows a first-quarter profit that was better than expected.Driving the news: That profit was driven in part by the fact that its COVID costs declined — and the company now expects to do better for the rest of the year too, the Journal reports.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeBetween the lines: It's a sign that the fight against the pandemic could lessen at least some cost pressures on health insurers, as long as Americans keep getting vaccinated and can avoid another huge spike in cases and hospitalizations.But the progress against the pandemic may not lower insurers' costs across the board.John Rex, UnitedHealth’s chief financial officer, said the company's medical costs probably will increase later in the year — because people will start getting all of those medical treatments they had put off during the pandemic.Go deeper: The cost of the pandemic is catching up to health insurers Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Congress Could Unite Over China. What Investors Should Look for as New Legislation Looms.

    Expected U.S. legislation on China will reflect the Biden administration's view that the U.S. must strengthen its offense, not just try to hold China back.

  • Tesla owners can now see how much solar or coal is powering their EVs

    Tesla owners can now see exactly what kind of energy is powering their electric vehicles. TezLab, a free app that's like a Fitbit for a Tesla vehicle, pushed out a new feature this week that shows the energy mix — breaking down the exact types and percentages of fossil fuels and renewable energy — coming from charging locations, including Superchargers and third-party networks throughout the United States. "We're tracking the origin of data as it relates to energy, so we know if you're in Tucson or Brooklyn (or any location) where the energy is coming from and what the mix of that energy looks like," Ben Schippers, the CEO and co-founder of TezLab explained in a recent interview.

  • San Antonio officer kills two after driver opens fire at traffic stop, police say

    "He's very, very lucky to be alive at that close range," the police chief says of the officer.

  • Biden says he will raise U.S. cap on refugee admissions

    President Joe Biden signed an order on Friday limiting U.S. refugee admissions this year to the historically low 15,000 cap set under his predecessor Donald Trump, shelving a plan to raise it to 62,500 and drawing the ire of refugee advocates and some Democratic lawmakers.But as criticism mounted, the White House issued a statement saying Biden would set a "final, increased refugee cap" for the remainder of this fiscal year by May 15.

  • Minnesota man accused of dragging, assaulting police officer in mask dispute

    The officer responded to a call for help at a Menards where the suspect allegedly attacked an employee with a piece of lumber following a mask dispute.

  • Multiple children molested at Atlanta summer camp, police say

    "This case is heartbreaking because the people entrusted to protect children, our most vulnerable population, violated their trust and harmed innocent children," Atlanta Police Lt. Felicia Claxton said.

  • California woman says she drowned children to protect them

    A California woman admitted killing her three children, saying she hugged, kissed and apologized as she drowned her infant daughter and the girl’s 2- and 3-year-old siblings last weekend to save them from what she said would be a lifetime of sexual abuse. In a jailhouse interview, Liliana Carrillo told KGET-TV that she wanted to “protect” her kids — 3-year-old Joanna Denton Carrillo, her 2-year-old brother, Terry, and 6-month-old sister, Sierra — from their father amid a bitter custody battle. Carrillo has alleged that the father, her ex-boyfriend, is part of a sex trafficking ring that she claimed runs rampant in Porterville, a small city in central California where the family lived until the end of February.

  • US orders diplomats to leave Chad as rebels near capital

    The State Department on Saturday ordered non-essential diplomats at the U.S. Embassy in Chad to leave the African nation due to potential insurgent attacks on the capital. In addition to non-essential embassy staff, the department also ordered the families of American personnel stationed there to leave because armed groups appear to be moving on the capital of N’Djamena. “Armed non-governmental groups in northern Chad have moved south and appear to be heading toward N’Djamena,” the department said in a travel alert.

  • Republicans say less than 6% of Biden's plan is traditional infrastructure. BofA says it's more like half.

    Bank of America said the physical capital will see immediate return on investment, while spending on nontraditional infrastructure will take longer.

  • Paw Patrol: Feline drug smuggler caught on prison narcatics run

    It could have been the purrfect crime but an unlikely drug smuggler's journey was put on paws on Friday when it was intercepted by authorities in Panama. The fluffy white cat, concealing an assortment of drugs tied to its belly, was apprehended as it attempted to enter a prison. The feline felon was stopped outside the Nueva Esperanza jail, which houses more than 1,700 prisoners, north of Panama City. "The animal had a cloth tied around its neck" that contained wrapped packages of white powder, leaves and "vegetable matter", according to Andres Gutierrez, head of the Panama Penitentiary System. They were likely cocaine, crack and marijuana, according to another official.

  • Canada's immigration initiative for Hong Kong residents receives over 500 applications early on

    In November, the Canadian government said it would make it easier for Hong Kong youth to study and work in Canada in response to new security rules imposed by China on the former British colony. "In the first three weeks that the program was open (Feb. 8 to Feb. 28), IRCC (Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada) received 503 applications for work permits and 10 applications for work permit extensions," press secretary Alexander Cohen said in an emailed statement.

  • Father, daughter die in early morning fire in Oakland

    Oakland Fire Department arson Investigators' preliminary investigation indicated the fire was intentionally set, she said, and they are continuing to investigate.

  • Giannis Antetokounmpo is back

    The two-time reigning MVP made his return Thursday night, while one of Boston's young stars dropped a 40-piece on the Lakers. (Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports)