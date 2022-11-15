Hopes and costs are high for UK's nuclear energy future

DANA BELTAJI and MARY KATHERINE WILDEMAN
·7 min read

BRIDGWATER, England (AP) — Wedged between the southwestern town of Bridgwater and the Severn estuary is a 430-acre site where some of the U.K.'s future electricity hopes are pinned.

Now reaching over 100 feet (32 meters) high, construction on the first of two nuclear reactors at the Hinkley Point C generating station is well underway, after years of planning.

Hinkley Point C is set to be one of the the biggest power stations in Britain and will generate 7% of the country’s electricity. Around 8,000 workers, many of them currently living on-site, are shuttled between work and home at any hour of the day, seven days a week, on the site’s bustling bus network.

“Here at Hinkley, everything's on a grand scale,” said project delivery director Nigel Cann as he gestured toward the giant site. “We have the third biggest bus service in the world. We serve more eggs and sausages and bacon than anywhere else in the U.K., I imagine.”

Sites like Hinkley have become integral to the U.K. government’s “net zero” by 2050 strategy. Some experts say nuclear energy will be needed to help nations wean off fossil fuels, but there are concerns about the substantial cost and timescale of building large nuclear reactors as well as worries over safety and nuclear waste. Other clean energy, such as wind farms, can be built and come online much faster.

Whether Hinkley is a success, energy analysts say, could help determine whether more large nuclear reactors like it are built in Britain and other countries in future.

Nuclear power is generated through fission, the process of splitting uranium atoms. The energy released by fission turns water into steam to spin a turbine that generates electricity, a process which doesn’t emit planet-warming gases into the atmosphere. Scientists say that for the world to limit warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 Fahrenheit), fossil fuel emissions need to be cut dramatically, with the remainder being canceled out.

“Everyone wants nuclear,” said Neil Hirst, a senior policy fellow for energy at Imperial College London. “They want it because nuclear provides security at a time when gas supplies are at risk. And also because a lot of countries have got a net zero by 2050 commitment, which may be quite difficult or even impossible to reach without substantial nuclear.”

But not everyone wants the costs and time commitments that come with it.

The Hinkley Point C project is estimated to cost up to 26 billion pounds ($30 billion) and is set to be completed in 2027. It's already around 7 billion pounds ($8 billion) over budget and has suffered delays which owners EDF — the French state-owned energy company — say are largely down to the COVID-19 pandemic causing supply chain issues and labor shortages.

The United States, which still has the most capacity to generate nuclear power of any country, has seen just one new nuclear reactor connect to the grid since 2000 – a Tennessee-based project that took decades to complete. Meanwhile, plans for at least 21 new nuclear reactors have been cancelled since 2007, according to the International Atomic Energy Agency. One American project is under construction in Georgia, though the budget has more than doubled, per Associated Press calculations.

France's Flamanville 3, still under construction and the same type of reactor as Hinkley Point C, is several times over its original budget, now expected to cost 12.7 billion euros (dollars) and has experienced multiple setbacks. Olkiluoto-3 in Finland, which began generating electricity a decade behind schedule, saw its costs nearly quadruple to around $11 billion.

These massive overruns have “certainly given people a cause to be hesitant,” said Jennifer Gordon, director of the Nuclear Energy Policy Initiative at the Atlantic Council. “But that said, in the last year the geopolitical calculus has changed so dramatically” as climate and energy security concerns mount.

But Paul Dorfman, from Sussex University's Science Policy Research Unit, said that “nuclear would be far too late to help us with our energy dilemma and unfortunately, really far too late to help us with our climate dilemma.” He added that the huge uptick in renewables shows they can meet growing electricity demands.

Nuclear projects need billions of dollars upfront before they start generating any electricity and also have the ongoing cost of buying fuel, something not true of wind or solar energy. They also don't see a return for several years, so they rely on government backing in most instances, and to that end, public support.

This is more feasible in Europe where governments are willing to dig into the public purse, Hirst said. In the U.S., it’s more difficult to get these big costs approved, even with recent incentives for nuclear power, meaning the country is likely to skip ahead to a newer advanced technology, called small modular reactors, that have less daunting upfront costs and shorter construction timescales. This makes them an attractive prospect for many nations, Gordon said.

She added that large reactors could instead act “as a bridge to the next generation of nuclear and also as a bridge to renewables and breakthroughs in storage” technology.

Renewable energy sources, such as solar, wind or hydropower, doubled in capacity between 2000 and 2021 worldwide, according to an analysis of data from a global energy think tank. Nuclear power, meanwhile, grew by just 13% during that time, with more than half of that growth concentrated in China. Renewables are far cheaper per megawatt of electricity generated to build.

Their power is more variable but a lot of solar and wind farms now use batteries to get closer to a 24-hour supply of electricity. Some experts believe nuclear can provide back-up for other low-carbon energy sources in a future with no or very few fossil fuels, but there are concerns over whether it really has the modern flexibility needed to pair with sun and wind.

“It doesn’t provide what’s known as load flow to account for variability. It’s much too inflexible to ramp up and down with the swings of demand,” Dorfman said.

Concerns over safety and nuclear waste also persist as a result of high-profile disasters like Chernobyl and Fukushima.

“The public perspective regarding the nuclear energy industry is one of our main challenges,” said nuclear risk analyst Jenifer Avellaneda. “We have had errors. But we do better and we must do better.”

Avellaneda added that the industry's many regulatory bodies and strict procedures makes it a safer bet than many other energy sources, especially high-polluting ones.

The share of nuclear energy for electricity generation worldwide has dropped to 9.8% — the first time it fell below 10%, the lowest value in four decades, and 40% below the peak in 1996, according to a recent report on the state of the industry.

Britain alone has decommissioned three nuclear sites in recent years when they came to the end of their lifespans.

Hirst believes the future of large nuclear reactors, particularly in Europe, will hinge in part on the success of Hinkley Point C.

“They’ve already had some cost overruns, but not on the scale of development,” said Hirst, adding that if the site remains on its updated schedule and is "reasonably in touch with original costs, then I think we will see more orders.”

The team in Bridgwater understand what's at stake.

“We understand our responsibility to get this plant generating as quickly as possible," said Cann. “We feel that pressure, we feel the responsibility, but we will never compromise safety or quality.”

___

Frank Jordans in Berlin contributed to this report. Wildeman reported from Hartford, Connecticut.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Recommended Stories

  • Zelenskyy visits liberated Kherson as Ukraine celebrates Russian retreat

    President Volodymyr Zelenskyy visited liberated Kherson on Monday as the city celebrated Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces retreating.

  • China, US to resume climate talks halted after Pelosi trip

    Chinese President Xi Jinping has agreed to resume climate change talks with the United States, President Joe Biden said Monday, three months after Xi suspended those contacts in anger over House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan. China and the U.S. are the world’s No. 1 and 2 climate polluters. Resumption of what’s been the two countries’ give-some-and-get-some negotiations on climate efforts is seen as crucial to achieving the massive cuts in use of coal and other fossil fuels needed to slow global warming.

  • Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights

    President Joe Biden said Monday that Democrats still lack the power to codify abortion rights into law despite his party's stronger-than-expected performance in the midterm elections. “I don't think there's enough votes,” he said at a press conference during the Group of 20 summit in Indonesia. Biden's blunt comments reflected how Democrats' euphoria over their strength in the midterms will soon collide with the likely reality of divided government in Washington.

  • Earth at 8 billion: Consumption not crowd is key to climate

    On Tuesday somewhere a baby will be born that will be the globe’s 8 billionth person, according to a projection by the United Nations and other experts. The Earth has warmed almost 0.9 degrees Celsius (1.6 degrees Fahrenheit) since the world hit the 4 billion mark in 1974. Climate and population is a touchy subject for scientists and officials.

  • European leader calls on world, China to pressure Russia

    The European Council president urged global powers Tuesday to intensify pressure on Russia over its war against Ukraine, including Moscow's biggest supporter, China, saying that this week's meeting of the world's largest economies was crucial to stopping Moscow's push "to use food and energy as weapons.” Charles Michel, speaking to reporters on the first day of the Group of 20 meeting in Bali, said the nine-month war waged by Russia, a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council, has disrupted lives across the world, as food and energy prices surge and economies stagnate. “Russia’s war impacts us all, no matter where we live, from Europe to Africa or the Middle East, and the single best way to end the acute crisis in food and energy is for Russia to end this senseless war and to respect the U.N. charter,” Michel said.

  • Trump, Biden aren't equal offenders in the quest for power

    Creating a false equivalence between the acts of Donald Trump and Joe Biden in an effort to be “fair” is, itself, unfair.

  • Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest

    A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase. Prosecutors planned to present a wide range of felony counts related to the troopers' use of force and their decision to leave the heavyset Greene handcuffed and prone for several minutes before rendering aid. “I want justice to be done,” John Belton, the Union Parish district attorney, told The Associated Press.

  • US says Iran threats to ex-officials Pompeo, Hook persist

    The Biden administration has determined that Iranian threats against former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and one of his former top aides remain credible and persist nearly two years after they left office. The State Department notified Congress last week that both Pompeo and Brian Hook, who served as special representative for Iran during the Trump administration, were still both subject to a “serious and credible threat from a foreign power or agent of a foreign power” stemming from their work while in government. The determinations — which mean Pompeo and Hook will continue to receive government protection — were signed by Deputy Secretary of State for Management Brian McKeon on Nov. 8 and sent to Congress on Nov. 9, according to the notifications obtained by The Associated Press.

  • EU targets Iran's Revolutionary Guard over Russia war drones

    The European Union on Monday imposed sanctions on the chief of Iran’s Revolutionary Guard, the corp’s Aerospace Force and a company making drones that the bloc says have been used by Russia in its war against Ukraine. Ukraine’s Western-reinforced air defenses are making it difficult for Russian warplanes to operate, and killer drones are a cheap weapon that can seek out and destroy targets while spreading fear among both troops and civilians. Russia stands accused of sending waves of Iranian-made drones over Ukraine to strike at power plants and other key infrastructure.

  • University of Virginia shooting suspect is in custody, officials announce

    Officials held a briefing Monday with an update on the investigation into a shooting that killed 3 student at the University of Virginia Sunday night. Partway through the briefing they announced that a suspect had been taken into custody. Watch their remarks.

  • HIVE Announces Quarterly Revenue of $29.6 Million. Achieved Adjusted EBITDA of $18.8 Million for the Quarter. Bitcoin Production up 31% From the Same Quarter Last Year 2021.

    This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated September 2, 2022 to its amended and restated short form base shelf prospectus dated January 4, 2022 Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 15, 2022) - HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (Nasdaq: HIVE) (FSE: HBFA) (the "Company" or "HIVE") a leading digital asset miners and green focused data center builder and operator, is pleased to announce ...

  • Why Russian Crude Will Keep Flowing To India Despite U.S. Pressure

    India continues to have no interest in joining the US-led oil price cap initiative as it gets a steep discount on oil from Russia and wants to maintain the relationship with a long-time strategic partner

  • Lawsuit: Mississippi abortion ban might not be valid yet

    A group of anti-abortion doctors in Mississippi, where state leaders led the charge to overturn Roe v. Wade, say the validity of the state's law banning most abortions remains uncertain and that further legal action is needed to clarify it and protect them from possible punishment by medical institutions. The Mississippi Justice Institute makes the claim in a lawsuit it filed Monday on behalf of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists against the Mississippi State Board of Medical Licensure and its executive director, Dr. Kenneth Cleveland. The lawsuit argues that when the U.S. Supreme Court issued its ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that stripped away women’s constitutional protections for abortion, it did not resolve a gray area in state law surrounding abortion rights.

  • Ex-Australia PM Sees Marginal Gains in Ties After Xi, Biden Meet

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd said the meeting between President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping Monday yielded “reasonable progress” and showed two competing nations seeking to ease tensions.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Sig

  • Biden Trade Chief Says Xi Meeting Sends Powerful Signal to World

    (Bloomberg) -- The face-to-face meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping was a powerful signal to the rest of the world that both leaders can manage ties, according to US trade chief Katherine Tai.Most Read from BloombergFTX’s Balance Sheet Was BadMusk Publicly Punishes Twitter Engineers Who Call Him Out OnlineChina Plans Property Rescue in Latest Surprise Policy ShiftBiden, Xi Chart Path to Warmer Ties With Blinken China VisitUS Stocks, Bonds Drop as Fed Signals F

  • This Massive ‘Sand Battery’ Can Store Excess Solar and Wind Energy for Months

    It can store 8 megawatt hours of thermal energy when full, and discharge about 200 kilowatts of power.

  • Herschel Walker: U.S. should keep 'gas-guzzling cars' that produce 'good emissions'

    Campaigning in Georgia, Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker said the U.S. is not ready to implement policies like the Green New Deal that are designed to address climate change. Instead, he said the country needs to "keep having those gas-guzzling cars" that produce "good emissions."

  • Liz Cheney, Other Republicans Brutally Troll Kari Lake After Arizona Loss

    GOP conspiracy theorist Lake lost in Arizona, and even members of her own party are celebrating.

  • Clarence Thomas Again Moves To Block Jan. 6 Inquiry That Could Implicate His Wife

    The Supreme Court conservative indicated with his dissent that he would not have allowed a subpoena involving Arizona GOP Chair Kelli Ward to go forward.

  • All five of the Trump children posed together for Tiffany Trump's wedding. Here are 16 photos of them over the years.

    The Trump children gathered on Saturday to celebrate Tiffany Trump's marriage to Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago.