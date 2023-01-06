Hopes and dreams for the new year

Ed Palm
·5 min read

Your far-flung correspondent the Old Major here again with some more reflections on my life and times.

For Auld Lang Syne. A belated happy New Year to you and yours!

It’s customary at this time of year to make some resolutions for the future. I’ve made the standard ones — to get some exercise and to lose some weight. I have also resolved to see less of my good friend Johnnie Walker. But, then again, he would miss me. So we’ll see.

I do have some hopes for this year. I want to see the Ukraine War end, preferably with a Russian defeat. Second best would be a negotiated settlement that leaves Ukraine an independent, sovereign nation.

I also want to see Donald Trump doing a perp walk wearing handcuffs and an orange jump suit. Orange is his color, after all. Do you think we might establish, once and for all, that no one is above the law in America? Go ahead and say it: “Oh, Major, you naïve child you!”

Holding presidents accountable? What do these controversies have in common: Watergate, Iran-Contra, and the Iraq War? The answer: Each was presided over by a Republican president. Of course, Reaganites, a la the Sesame Street jingle, might be saying “one of these things is not like the other.” Reagan claimed he “just didn’t know.” Again, call me naïve, but it seems to me a president is required to know about everything that happens on his watch.

This is not to say that Democratic presidents have always been paragons of probity and wisdom. Carter’s handling of the Iran hostage crisis still sticks in my crawl. And one could say that the Republican follies in our time do pale in comparison to Johnson’s handling of Vietnam. He crossed a Rubicon by sending in combat troops. Our country has never been the same since. Yet again, there is a common link here. No matter the gravity of the blunder, presidents just seem to walk away without even saying “my bad.” Will Trump likewise walk away unscathed? I hope not. How about you?

A devil’s advocate. One of my far-flung correspondents, a good friend and a renowned poet and author, has prompted me to try to look at the Ukraine War from Putin’s point of view. How would we feel if Mexico and Canada were to form an alliance with Russia? My friend believes Putin probably sees NATO lining up against Russia as an in-your-face, “you Cold War losers,” kind of taunt. The analogy, however, is not well-taken. The difference is that we harbor no ill-will toward/have no designs on Canada and Mexico. Putin can’t same the same about NATO and Ukraine.

But my friend is probably right about Putin’s mindset. Understand, however, that he is in no way trying to justify Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. Along with me, he views Putin’s justification as absurd. Ukraine did not need to be liberated from fascism, and Russia had nothing to fear from NATO. It’s a defensive organization, not an offensive one.

Where we seem to disagree is over Putin’s ultimate ambition. I believe he would not be appeased by taking Ukraine. Putin aims to put the Soviet Union back together again. And a reconstituted Soviet Union would cost us more in the long run than providing the armament and funds Ukraine needs to prevail. Zelensky is right. We’re making “an investment in democracy and global security.”

A bit of what-if history. I can certainly understand Putin feeling put-upon. But that got me thinking. It occurs to me that Hitler must have felt put-upon in that fashion over the punitive provisions of the Treaty of Versailles, and he parlayed that resentment and sense of injustice into the base of popular support he needed. Would a kinder, gentler treaty have precluded Hitler’s rise to power? Maybe, maybe not.

Boston and JFK. As I previously revealed, Mrs. Palm and I flew to Boston to have Thanksgiving with friends. (That’s how I caught COVID — not from our friends, but from crowded airports and planes.) While we were there, we visited the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum.

Knowing I’m old enough to remember JFK’s administration, people have sometimes asked me what it was like. We now know Kennedy was not a perfect president, nor was he a perfect man. But I can honestly say he was the last president to make me feel good about America. Under Eisenhower, as one pundit put it, we were “strolling down the fairways of indifference.” Ike seemed to play an inordinate amount of golf. With JFK, we all felt a sense of renewal. America was on the move.

Granted, the Bay of Pigs invasion was a blunder, but his handling of the Cuban Missile Crisis was a triumph. Would he have committed us wholesale to Vietnam? No one can say for certain. That’s more what-if history.

The library sheds light on these issues and more. And the collection of photographs, film clips, and memorabilia of the era is truly impressive — and more than a little nostalgic for me. But what I really took away from the visit was a newfound appreciation for Kennedy’s masterful Inaugural Address. If you’re unfamiliar with it, I urge you to read it, and I believe you can even view it online.

One thing he said could speak to our condition today: “Civility is not a sign of weakness, and sincerity is always subject to proof.” I wish our politicians would take that to heart. We all should.

Contact Ed Palm at majorpalm@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on Kitsap Sun: Ed Palm: Hopes and dreams for the new year

Recommended Stories

  • Comcast Promotes Jason S. Armstrong to Chief Financial Officer

    The decade-long Comcast employee succeeds Mike Cavanagh, who was named the company's president in October

  • Immunome Stock Jumps On Discovery Pact With AbbVie

    AbbVie Inc (NYSE: ABBV) and Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) announced a worldwide collaboration and option agreement to discover up to 10 novel antibody-target pairs arising from three specified tumor types using Immunome's Discovery Engine. Immunome will receive an upfront payment of $30 million. It will be eligible to receive additional platform access payments in the aggregate amount of up to $70 million based on AbbVie's election for Immunome to continue research using its Discovery Engine. Rela

  • Orthodox celebrate Christmas in shadow of conflict

    Orthodox Christians packed churches on Friday evening for Christmas Eve services, a holiday darkened for many by the conflict raging between Orthodox neighbors Russia and Ukraine. Patriarch Kirill, leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, the world's largest Orthodox denomination, led elaborate services at Moscow's Christ the Savior Cathedral, with dozens of priests and officiants arrayed in rich vestments swinging smoking incense censers and chanting the liturgy. A day earlier, Kirill called for a 36-hour ceasefire in Ukraine, which President Vladimir Putin agreed to but that Ukrainian officials scorned as an attempt to allow Russian forces to regroup.

  • CES 2023: Startups aim to reduce global food waste

    Dutch entrepreneur Marco Snikkers aims to solve that problem with an avocado scanner unveiled this week at the CES tech show in Las Vegas and designed for use in supermarkets. According to the United Nations, about one-third of food is wasted globally. OneThird is one of several start-ups at this year’s CES working to solve different components of the problem, from helping the food industry limit what it throws away to offering rapid composting solutions to help keep food scraps out of methane-producing landfills.

  • Democratic senators visit Kyiv as US announces nearly $4 billion in military assistance

    Two key Democratic senators with oversight of intelligence and the armed services met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on Friday, shortly before the Biden administration announced a nearly $4 billion military aid package for the country. Sens. Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and Angus King (I-Maine), both members of the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence…

  • Immigration advocates slam Biden’s new border rules: ‘It’s a wealth test.’

    Soon after taking office, President Joe Biden sent legislation to Congress to reform America’s immigration system, promising to restore fairness and compassion and reverse Trump-era policies that made it difficult for fleeing migrants to seek protection in the United States.

  • 'It's a balance:' Kirby defends new border restrictions

    STORY: The United States, at the same time, will allow up to 30,000 people from those three countries plus Venezuela to enter the country by air each month, Biden said."This is a president who understands that safe and legal immigration into this country is a key cornerstone of our own security and prosperity," Kirby said.The two-pronged approach is designed to blunt criticism from Republicans who have attacked Biden as record numbers of migrants cross the U.S.-Mexico border while also placating Democrats and immigration advocates who say "Title 42" restrictions adopted under former President Donald Trump block migrants from exercising their right to apply for asylum.

  • It's official. Kari Lake is declared the 'duly elected governor' … of Neverland

    Dorothy returned home from Oz. Alice woke up and left Wonderland. Not Kari Lake, who continues to reside in a fanciful fantasia of her own creation.

  • Intercepted call from occupier to his wife: "Therell be no Ukrainians soon"

    Ukraine's Defence Intelligence has published an intercepted phone call between a Russian occupier and his wife. Source: Press service of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine Quote: "Babe, these are just Khokhols [a derogatory Russian term for Ukrainians - ed.

  • Matt Gaetz Threatens to Resign Over McCarthy’s Speaker Fight

    Fox NewsRep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) is so committed to opposing Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s flailing House speaker bid that he offered to resign from Congress Thursday night if a faction of Democrats were to vote with Republicans to allow a more “moderate” member of the GOP to take the gavel.Appearing on Laura Ingraham’s Fox News show, Gaetz was asked about his interactions with Democrats on the House floor, many of which were caught on film and spurred curiosity online.“My conversations with Democrats hav

  • Boebert's sudden nomination change for House speaker gains steam in anti-McCarthy camp — but nowhere else

    Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert's, R-Colo., sudden nomination of Rep.-elect Kevin Hern, R-Okla., for House speaker failed to garner more than three votes in the ninth round of balloting.

  • Sex Trafficking Row Helped Fuel Gaetz’s Hatred for McCarthy

    The Florida congressman's opposition to the House Speaker hopeful's bid for the gavel is indeed personal, sources tell Rolling Stone

  • Some Republicans Walked Out In Disgust During Rep. Matt Gaetz’s Floor Speech

    The far-right Florida Republican was attacking Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s fundraising prowess, calling him “the LeBron James of special-interest fundraising.”

  • Pete Buttigieg shuts down Fox News anchor's question on traveling overseas with husband: 'Why is it any different?'

    Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg deftly shut down accusations raised by Fox News anchor Bret Baier on Thursday about bringing his husband on an international presidential delegation, asking why it should be “any different” from trips taken by other government officials with their spouses.

  • Sean Hannity, Lauren Boebert Let Interruptions Fly In Out-Of-Control Interview

    “Is this a game show?” the Fox News host asked after he interrupted Boebert.

  • Federal judge orders Trump to provide name of private investigators in document search

    A federal judge has ordered attorneys for former President Trump to provide the government with the names of the private investigators he hired to search for classified documents at his properties. Trump’s attorneys had hired the investigators last fall after a federal judge urged them to find out whether there were other classified documents in…

  • Holdouts Take Kevin McCarthy’s New Offer and Vote for Him to Shove It

    Photo by Win McNamee/Getty ImagesThree calendar days, four legislative days, and seven ballots later, the numbers aren’t getting better for Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s (R-CA) bid to be speaker. On Thursday, after McCarthy made new concessions the night before, there were still 20 GOP votes against him, with one Republican voting present—just like Wednesday, and one vote worse than Tuesday.McCarthy hasn’t moved anyone. But the Never Kevin faction isn’t exactly growing either. And one of their key membe

  • Buttigieg shuts down Fox News host Bret Baier's questions about his diplomatic travel with Chasten: 'Why is it any different when it's me and my husband?'

    The Transportation secretary called out a double standard when asked about his husband accompanying him as he led a presidential delegation in April.

  • Pete Buttigieg Scolds Fox Host for Treating His Marriage ‘Different’

    Fox NewsPete Buttigieg is one of the few Biden administration officials who regularly appears on Fox News—sparring adeptly with the conservative network’s hosts despite what are often leading lines of questioning.The transportation secretary suited up for battle again on Thursday night when he deftly confronted host Bret Baier for trying to drum up a scandal about bringing his husband on an official trip abroad.“You also brought your husband Chasten on a military aircraft to attend a sporting ev

  • Arizona Election Loser Kari Lake Unduly Crowns Herself With A New Title

    The Trump-backed Republican recently filed two appeals after losing a lawsuit over her gubernatorial election loss.