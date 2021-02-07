Hopes fade for three climbers missing on killer K2 mountain

Missing K2 Climbers Muhammad Ali Sadpara and John Snorr - John Snorri/Instagram

Hopes were fading on Sunday night for three mountaineers still missing on the world's second tallest mountain after a second day of searches failed to find the trio.

Ali Sadpara of Pakistan, John Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile were last in contact with base camp on Friday as they pushed for the top of K2.

As army helicopters failed to spot the trio, the Alpine Club of Pakistan appealed for prayers for the three men.

The 28,250ft (8,611m) peak in the Karakoram range on the border of Pakistan and China was only scaled for the first time in winter three weeks ago and its frequently deadly conditions have earned it the nickname savage mountain.

Karrar Haideri, the president of the alpine club, said the base camp had received no signals from the team after they passed 8,000m. “A search is on and let’s pray for their safe return home,” he said.

Last month, a team of 10 Nepalese climbers became the first ever to climb what until then had been the only peak above 8,000m to have never been climbed in winter.

Nirmal Purja, a former Gurkha and member of UK special forces who was among that team, described Mr Sadpara as being like a brother.

He said in a social media post: “I feel a bit heavy hearted while writing this note as we have shared some great stories and memories with these guys. I didn’t get to know John very well but he seemed like a great guy. JP is cool, humble and a strong climber.

He went on: “Ali is closest to my heart, who has always been a big brother to me. We have shared some mountains stories together. He always treated me as his younger brother and sometimes shared his words of wisdom and experiences. I cherish all the memories that we shared. It’s hard hitting but I know how skilled, capable and strong of a climber you are my brother!”

The search will continue on Monday morning, officials said. A military statement said helicopters had met "extremely challenging conditions," searching the mountain's Abruzzi Spur and other routes but no trace of the missing climbers so far.

Mr Sadpara's son, Sajid, had been part of the party, but turned back on Friday morning after difficulties with his oxygen. He waited for the trio for over 20 hours at camp three, before returning to base camp on Saturday. On Sunday night, he said it would be difficult for the trio to survive for so long above 8,000m and the rescue mission should continue to recover their bodies.



Treacherous obstacles, high winds, low temperatures and the risk of ice and rock falls have given the mountain a formidable reputation among climbers. Since it was first climbed, there has been roughly one death for every four successful attempts.

Atanas Skatov, a Bulgaria climber, was confirmed dead on Friday after falling to his death near Camp 2. A Spanish climber called Sergi Mingote died lower down the mountain on the same day that the Nepalese team reached the summit on January 16.

The mountain's upper slopes were the scene of one of the climbing's worst disasters of recent years, when in August 2008 the edge of an ice shelf sheared off and swept away a network of ropes that the climbers needed to make their way down. At total of 11 people died.

Graham Bowley, who wrote about the disaster in the 2010 book No Way Down, told the Telegraph K2 was “a monster of a mountain”.

He said: “It's far harder than Everest in a normal season and this is winter, which is unknown territory for climbers.

“In good conditions, it was possible a few weeks ago and now it seems like terrible conditions.”