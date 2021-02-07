Hopes fade for three climbers missing on killer K2 mountain

Ben Farmer
Missing K2 Climbers Muhammad Ali Sadpara and John Snorr - John Snorri/Instagram
Missing K2 Climbers Muhammad Ali Sadpara and John Snorr - John Snorri/Instagram

Hopes were fading on Sunday night for three mountaineers still missing on the world's second tallest mountain after a second day of searches failed to find the trio.

Ali Sadpara of Pakistan, John Snorri of Iceland and Juan Pablo Mohr of Chile were last in contact with base camp on Friday as they pushed for the top of K2.

As army helicopters failed to spot the trio, the Alpine Club of Pakistan appealed for prayers for the three men.

The 28,250ft (8,611m) peak in the Karakoram range on the border of Pakistan and China was only scaled for the first time in winter three weeks ago and its frequently deadly conditions have earned it the nickname savage mountain.

Karrar Haideri, the president of the alpine club, said the base camp had received no signals from the team after they passed 8,000m. “A search is on and let’s pray for their safe return home,” he said.

Last month, a team of 10 Nepalese climbers became the first ever to climb what until then had been the only peak above 8,000m to have never been climbed in winter.

Nirmal Purja, a former Gurkha and member of UK special forces who was among that team, described Mr Sadpara as being like a brother.

He said in a social media post: “I feel a bit heavy hearted while writing this note as we have shared some great stories and memories with these guys. I didn’t get to know John very well but he seemed like a great guy. JP is cool, humble and a strong climber.

He went on: “Ali is closest to my heart, who has always been a big brother to me. We have shared some mountains stories together. He always treated me as his younger brother and sometimes shared his words of wisdom and experiences. I cherish all the memories that we shared. It’s hard hitting but I know how skilled, capable and strong of a climber you are my brother!”

The search will continue on Monday morning, officials said. A military statement said helicopters had met "extremely challenging conditions," searching the mountain's Abruzzi Spur and other routes but no trace of the missing climbers so far.

Mr Sadpara's son, Sajid, had been part of the party, but turned back on Friday morning after difficulties with his oxygen. He waited for the trio for over 20 hours at camp three, before returning to base camp on Saturday. On Sunday night, he said it would be difficult for the trio to survive for so long above 8,000m and the rescue mission should continue to recover their bodies.

Base camp on K2 - Seven Summit Treks/AFP via Getty Images
Base camp on K2 - Seven Summit Treks/AFP via Getty Images

Treacherous obstacles, high winds, low temperatures and the risk of ice and rock falls have given the mountain a formidable reputation among climbers. Since it was first climbed, there has been roughly one death for every four successful attempts.

Atanas Skatov, a Bulgaria climber, was confirmed dead on Friday after falling to his death near Camp 2. A Spanish climber called Sergi Mingote died lower down the mountain on the same day that the Nepalese team reached the summit on January 16.

The mountain's upper slopes were the scene of one of the climbing's worst disasters of recent years, when in August 2008 the edge of an ice shelf sheared off and swept away a network of ropes that the climbers needed to make their way down. At total of 11 people died.

Graham Bowley, who wrote about the disaster in the 2010 book No Way Down, told the Telegraph K2 was “a monster of a mountain”.

He said: “It's far harder than Everest in a normal season and this is winter, which is unknown territory for climbers.

“In good conditions, it was possible a few weeks ago and now it seems like terrible conditions.”

Latest Stories

  • Biden news – live: Defiant Cheney hits back at Trump, as president says son’s book ‘gave me hope’

    Follow for all the latest from the White House and beyond in US politics

  • Biden back in Delaware with moving on his weekend to-do list

    On President Joe Biden's weekend to-do list? Biden flew aboard Air Force One for the first time as president on Friday, but not on a trip to sell his $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief plan or to confer with a U.S. ally. Biden's son Hunter also turned 51 on Thursday.

  • Himalayan glacier breaks in India, around 125 missing in floods

    Around 125 people were missing in northern India after a Himalayan glacier broke and swept away a small hydroelectric dam on Sunday, with floods forcing the evacuation of villages downstream. A wall of dust, rock and water hit as an avalanche roared down the Rishiganga valley deep in the mountains of Uttarakhand, a witness said. "It came very fast, there was no time to alert anyone," Sanjay Singh Rana, who lives on the upper reaches of the river in Raini village, told Reuters by phone.

  • Nearly 90% of Military Hazing Complaints Come from the Marine Corps, Data Shows

    The newly obtained report said 60% of hazing incidents in the Marine Corps were physical.

  • Is former San Diego mayor 'best shot' to flip blue California in recall election?

    “He’s failed us,” Republican Kevin Faulconer said of Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

  • Harris has reportedly pushed Biden's coronavirus team to focus on overlooked communities

    After Vice President Kamala Harris received her second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine in a televised event at the National Institutes of Health in January, Rep. Joyce Beatty's (D-Ohio) phone lit up with calls from constituents who were "newly curious" about getting vaccinated themselves, she told The New York Times. As Beatty explained, watching a Black woman receive the vaccine "gave people hope and gave people education." Black Americans are nearly three times more likely to die from the coronavirus, the Times notes, but they are far less likely to be inoculated, in large part because of a lack of access, but also, some experts have pointed out, because of longstanding wariness about government-driven health programs. Harris, it seems, was able to ease some of those concerns with her public vaccination, and she also has reportedly pressed President Biden and his advisers in private to focus on how their policies will ensure less advantaged people in both urban and rural settings are protected against the virus. "The vice president pushed us hard, in a very good way," Jeffrey Zients, Biden's coronavirus response coordinator, told the Times. "She pushed me on, 'Where are we on mobile vaccination units? How many are we going to have, in what period of time? Are they going to be able to reach rural communities and urban communities? How much progress have you made?" Read more about Harris' role in the Biden administration so far at The New York Times. More stories from theweek.com5 brutally funny cartoons about America's bungled vaccine rolloutThe growing white supremacist threatThe hottest Super Bowl ad trend? Not running an ad.

  • ‘Pink hat lady’ arrested after Capitol riot defends herself as a cheese purveyor with ‘no military background’

    'I have no military background ... I’m a mom with eight kids. That’s it. I work. And I garden. And raise chickens. And sell cheese at a farmers’ market'

  • U.S. Treasury's Yellen: Americans earning $60,000 should get stimulus checks

    U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Sunday that American workers who earn $60,000 per year should receive stimulus checks as part of the White House's proposed $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. "The exact details of how it should be targeted are to be determined, but struggling middle class families need help," Yellen said on CNN’s "State of the Union." The White House has said it is open to negotiation on who should be eligible to receive the proposed $1,400 checks, and has declined to specify where it thinks the income cutoff should be.

  • Biden to End Trump Asylum Deals with Three Central American Countries

    The Biden administration is ending asylum deals brokered under the Trump administration with three Central American countries just as the number of migrants arriving at the southern border is spiking. “The United States has suspended and initiated the process to terminate the Asylum Cooperative Agreements with the Governments of El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras as the first concrete steps on the path to greater partnership and collaboration in the region laid out by President Biden,” Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Saturday. The agreements with El Salvador, Guatemala, and Honduras required many migrants who showed up at the U.S.–Mexico border to seek asylum in one of those countries first. The deals with El Salvador and Honduras were never formally enacted, and the agreement with Guatemala has been effectively on hold since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. “To be clear, these actions do not mean that the U.S. border is open. While we are committed to expanding legal pathways for protection and opportunity here and in the region, the United States is a country with borders and laws that must be enforced,” Blinken said in the statement. “We are also committed to providing safe and orderly processing for all who arrive at our border, but those who attempt to migrate irregularly are putting themselves and their families at risk on what can be a very dangerous journey,” he added. President Biden is looking to undo other aspects of the Trump administration’s stringent immigration enforcement policies as well. Last week, the Biden administration announced the return of the so-called “catch and release” policy at the southern border, a practice President Trump had issued an order to stop. U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reimplementing the Obama-era policy of releasing newly-apprehended migrants back into U.S. cities along the South Texas border, citing coronavirus concerns at detention facilities as well as the rising numbers of apprehended migrants.

  • 117 inmates take over section of downtown St. Louis jail

    The incident began after a "defiant" inmate got into a fight with a corrections officer and other prisoners jumped in, officials said.

  • General behind Myanmar's bloodless coup plots future without Aung San Suu Kyi

    In the days after Myanmar’s civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi was ousted in an early morning coup, the wide modern boulevards of the country’s Potemkin capital Naypyitaw remained silent and empty. A few military roadblocks and patrolling armoured vehicles were the only sign of the sudden army takeover that threatened to wipe out the country’s recent democratic progress in one audacious swoop. On Wednesday, carefully orchestrated television footage showed a diminutive figure in military uniform conducting government business from a golden, throne-like armchair. Those searching for motives behind the Monday morning putsch that imprisoned Ms Suu Kyi and plunged Myanmar back towards oppressive junta rule need look no further than the service ribbons on the chest of General Min Aung Hlaing. The authoritarian general who is accused of overseeing an ethnic cleansing operation against the Muslim Rohingya minority is now at the centre of power in the former British colony that, until recently, projected such hope in its fledgling attempts establish democracy. Experts say the timing of the coup lies in Min Aung Hlaing’s ruthless personal quest for power and the military’s deep paranoia that the popular civilian government could erode the unrivalled political dominance it has enjoyed for decades.

  • Second wave of snow to strike the East

    "Do not drive unless necessary," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday.

  • Palestinians are signing up to UAE peace deal, claims Israel's first ambassador in the Gulf

    Palestinians stand to reap major benefits from Israel’s peace agreements with the Arab world, the Jewish state’s first official ambassador in the Gulf has claimed, as he began his historic posting in Abu Dhabi. In an interview with the Sunday Telegraph, Eitan Na’eh, the new Israeli ambassador to the United Arab Emirates, said the accords could lead to major investments in Arab-majority towns in Israel and in East Jerusalem, the home of many Palestinians. “When you connect the dots from the Emirates to Israel there are a few more people along the way, and Palestinians are on the way, and will be there to benefit,” he said. Signed in September on the lawns of the White House, the Abraham accords set up full diplomatic ties between Israel, Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, as well as direct flights and a raft of trade deals. Israeli officials say one of their major goals is to bring more wealth to the Arab population on their side and heal tensions between Jews and Muslims, though Palestinian leaders have strongly condemned the treaty as act of betrayal. “It’s early now but when you...create jobs, and people are starting to work together, rather than against each other, the increase in trade and investments in areas such as infrastructure, energy, [it] will affect Palestinians too,” Mr Na’eh said.

  • Judge Declares Republican Claudia Tenney Winner of NY Congressional Race

    A New York judge has ordered the state to certify Republican Claudia Tenney as the victor in the state’s 22nd Congressional District elections, after months of delays brought on by errors in the vote-counting process. The decision narrows the already slim Democratic majority in the House of Representatives, which now stands at 221 seats compared to Republicans’ 212. Tenney defeated incumbent Democrat Anthony Brindisi by just 109 votes, winning back the seat she lost to Brindisi in 2018. The election was marred by problems including the discovery of uncounted ballots and what local media dubbed “StickyGate,” in which identifying post-it notes mysteriously fell off a batch of disputed ballots, leaving elections officials unsure if those ballots were counted or not. Additionally, a local county failed to process 2,400 voter registration applications before election day. New York Supreme Court justice Scott J. DelConte ruled that despite the errors in the election, the court was compelled to order the certification of Tenney as the winner. DelConte did not find evidence of election fraud. “The record in this election reflects that both candidates suffered the effects of systemic violations of state and federal election laws,” DelConte wrote in his ruling. The court “cannot investigate or respond to these systemic infringements upon voters’ rights.” Such an investigation would fall under the purview of the State Board of Elections, the U.S. Justice Department, or the governor. Nevertheless, DelConte wrote, “every single valid vote that was cast in New York’s 22nd Congressional District has been accounted for, and counted.” Tenney welcomed the judge’s ruling. “I’m honored to have won this race,” Tenney said in a statement. “It was a hard-fought campaign and I thank Anthony Brindisi for his service. Now that every legal vote has been counted, it’s time for the results to be certified.” The Brindisi campaign may continue to appeal the election results. Brindisi could also appeal to the House, which has the power to order a recount and even a new election. “I am shocked and surprised by this decision because of the countless errors and discrepancies that have occurred throughout this initial count,” Brindisi said. “I believe a full audit and hand recount is the only way to resolve this race.”

  • As Trump prosecutor, delegate gets her say on impeachment

    Stacey Plaskett couldn't cast a vote last month when the House impeached former President Donald Trump. The non-voting delegate from the Virgin Islands is among the impeachment managers selected by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to argue the case that Trump incited a deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. It's an extraordinary moment that places Plaskett in the center of just the fourth impeachment trial of an American president.

  • Best Countertops for Busy Kitchens

    Replacing a scratched, scorched, stained, or just plain unattractive countertop can transform any kitchen. Happily, there are lots of options in a wide range of prices. A new laminate countertop ...

  • Kyle Rittenhouse fires attorney who helped raise his $2 million bail

    Kyle Rittenhouse, 18, from Illinois who's accused of killing two people and wounding a third during a police brutality protest in Wisconsin last summer fired John Pierce, a California attorney who had been soliciting money for his case.

  • ‘Keep the faith’: Biden relaunches ‘fireside chats’ with emotional call to woman who lost job due to Covid-19

    'We’re putting together a plan that provides for emergency relief to people who are desperate now,' president says in new weekly address to the American people

  • Pence's plans post-Trump administration take shape

    The former vice president is going to host a podcast and join two conservative groups.

  • In pandemic, more people choose to die at home

    Mortuary owner Brian Simmons has been making more trips to homes to pick up bodies to be cremated and embalmed since the pandemic hit. With COVID-19 devastating communities in Missouri, his two-person crews regularly arrive at homes in the Springfield area and remove bodies of people who decided to die at home rather than spend their final days in a nursing home or hospital where family visitations were prohibited during the pandemic. Across the country, terminally ill patients — both with COVID-19 and other diseases — are making similar decisions and dying at home rather than face the terrifying scenario of saying farewell to loved ones behind glass or during video calls.