Hopes rise of Nagorno-Karabakh truce after Russian-brokered peace talks

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, centre, Armenia's Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, right, and Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov seen during their meeting in Moscow, Russia - Russian Foreign Ministry Press Service

Hopes were rising for a truce on Friday after two weeks of fighting in the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region, in the wake of high-level talks between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

France, which along with Russia and the United States is part of a group mediating peace talks to end the flare-up of the long conflict between the two countries, said there was a chance of a breakthrough but it was far from certain.

"We are moving towards a truce tonight or tomorrow but it's still fragile," President Emmanuel Macron's office said in a statement, although a belligerent address from Azerbaijan's president somewhat undermined the positive noises from the talks. Fierce clashes, described as the worst since the end of the conflict in the 1990s, have claimed hundreds of lives on both sides.

The conflict has also highlighted Turkey’s role as a new important power broker in the South Caucasus, and the peace talks began after a Russian invitation to the foreign ministers of Armenia and Azerbaijan, seen as a bid to reassert influence in the region.

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, said on Thursday that he had spoken to the leaders of both countries and called on them to negotiate the cessation of hostilities in order to exchange prisoners and the bodies of fallen troops.

Fighting in Nagorno-Karabakh, a separatist, ethnically Armenian exclave within the internationally recognised borders of Azerbaijan, flared up at the end of September to become the worst outburst of hostilities since 1994 when a separatist war between ethnic Armenian forces and Azerbaijan troops ended.

Smoke rises after shelling in Stepanakert on October 9 - AFP

Heavy shelling continued overnight on both sides of the conflict, according to Nagorno-Karabakh authorities and the Azerbaijani government.

Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian president, has recently said that he was open to a cease-fire while Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani leader, insisted that he would not back down until Armenian forces withdrew from the area.

Story continues

In a tough-talking address to the nation which was televised late on Friday, just as the Azerbaijani and the Armenian foreign ministers sat down for ceasefire talks in Moscow, President Aliyev pledged to keep on fighting until his country recaptured all of Nagorno-Karabakh.

He lamented years of peace talks brokered by other nations as something that “hasn’t yielded an inch of progress.”

“We haven’t been given back an inch of the occupied land,” he said. “Mediators and leaders of some international organisations have stated that there is no military solution. I have disagreed with the thesis, and I was right. The conflict is now being settled by military means, and political means will come next.”

Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev speaks during an address to the nation in Baku, Azerbaijan - Reuters

Mr Aliyev also said that his country’s army has liberated nine towns and villages in and around Karabakh, a claim that could not be immediately verified.

While the idea of taking the ethnically Armenian enclave area by force may be inconceivable, some of the areas that Mr Aliyev claimed to have recaptured are situated outside Karabakh per se and largely deserted, which is something that Azerbaijan could hope to keep as a token of the current military campaign.

Turkey in recent weeks emerged as an important backer of Azerbaijan although it has denied sending combatants to Nagorno-Karabakh despite overwhelming reports of Syrian mercenaries deployed with Azerbaijanis.

In an interview with CNN on Thursday, President Aliyev admitted that Turkish F-16 fighter jets stayed in his country a few weeks after the end of joint military exercises but denied Armenian reports that an F-16 downed one of their jets.