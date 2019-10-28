US stocks hit record high as Trump says China trade deal is ‘ahead of schedule’

4:52PM

Despite a lot of drag from HSBC, and some added pressure from a rising pound, the FTSE 100 closed up – marginally.

It was a pretty weak day across European equities despite positive noises from the US on the trade-war front.

Incremental gains have been accumulating for Germany’s DAX, however, which is up a chunky 4.13pc so far this month – not bad, given the country is almost certainly in a recession (more on that in a couple of weeks).

In the US, with nowhere else to go, US stocks sleepwalked to new record highs, with Donald Trump’s claims of an imminent trade deal and hopes of further rate cuts from the Federal Reserve putting enough fire under the index to push it forward.

That’s all for today. Tomorrow, a week of big corporate earnings in the UK will continue with results from oil giant BP. Join me then for the latest news, reactions and analysis!

4:37PM

Yet more US goodness. My colleague Hannah Boland reports:

AT&T yesterday said it would be conducting a review of its portfolio, add new directors to its board, and pledged to split the chief executive and chairman roles once Randall Stephenson steps down from both. It said this would not happen until “at least 2020”.

Elliott, which has a $3.2bn stake in AT&T, has been pushing for changes at the business, which it suggested had become bloated after a $80bn takeover of Time Warner, the owner of HBO – makers of hit TV series Chernobyl – and CNN.

AT&T has bowed to pressure from activist investor Elliott Management, unveiling a three-year action plan which could see it sell as much as $10bn (£7.8bn) of assets.

4:18PM

“Here’s an instrument you can use with your hands tied”

“Here’s an instrument you can use with your hands tied” Credit: BORIS ROESSLER/DPA

After an emotional (for the reporters at least) farewell on Thursday, Mario Draghi received his official ECB send-off today, as he hands over the central bank’s top job to Christine Lagarde.

Gifting Ms Lagarde a bell as a symbolic baton pass, the Italian made a final appeal for governments to take fiscal action to stimulate their economies – a cry likely to be taken up by his successor.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron and Italian President Sergio Matterella all attended to praise Mr Draghi.

“For the last time Mario, I am not going to ditch the debt brake – now please stop talking over the speakers.” Credit: ECB-POLICY/DRAGHI FAREWELL More

4:10PM

Fitbit shares temporarily frozen due to volatility after takeover report

Fitbit is one of the most popular wearable tech brands Credit: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg More

More American flavour for the live blog – Reuters reports that google has made a bid to buy wearable device maker Fitbit. That has sent shares in the firm soaring – jumping as high as 40pc before being frozen. They have now resumed, and are up about 30pc currently. Over to Reuters...

Google owner Alphabet Inc has made an offer to acquire U.S. wearable device maker Fitbit, as it eyes a slice of the crowded market for fitness trackers and smartwatches, people familiar with the matter said on Monday. While Google has joined other major technology companies such as Apple Inc and Samsung Electronics Co Ltd in developing smart phones, it has yet to develop any wearable offerings. There is no certainty that the negotiations between Google and Fitbit will lead to any deal, the sources said, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. The exact price that Google has offered for Fitbit could not be learned. Google and Fitbit declined to comment.

4:00PM

Boosters set: Branson’s Virgin Galactic finds some lift on first day of trading

Sir Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Galactic Credit: JOHANNES EISELE/AFP More

Over on Wall Street, where they are presumably celebrating the fresh advance into record territory, Sir Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic venture is undergoing its first day of trading.

Things seem fairly healthy so far for the space tourism company, with shares up about 4pc currently.

Here’s our latest on the firm: Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic plots move into ‘flying cars’

The float comes amid a tough season for IPOs, with investors especially nervous after the implosion of WeWork last month.

Correction: Apologies, I initial said Virgin Atlantic in this post – it is, of course, Virgin Galactic.

3:31PM

Special report: The electric-car revolution

Electric cars are here to stay More

All this week, our reporters will be bringing you a series of special reports on electric cars: surveying the state of the industry, the big players and the challenges that lie ahead.

In the first part of the series, released today, Industry Editor Alan Tovey and tech reporter Olivia Rudgard have taken a broad look at the big picture for the industry, starting with Tesla and sweeping over the rest of the world:

They write:

It has taken decades and hundreds of billions of dollars of investment from the world’s biggest car companies, but the age of mass electric motoring is finally dawning. Although most experts believe the internal combustion engine will continue to dominate globally for some time to come, from Beijing to Bristol and Boston, sales of EVs are racing higher. It is possible the switch could happen faster than some have predicted. Is the world ready?

Read their full report here: Special report: The age of mass electric motoring is here. But is the world ready?

3:12PM

Round-up: Big Four sew up FTSE 100 audits, Ferrexpo chief steps down, Boots sales drop

Every company in the FTSE 100 has a Big Four firm looking after its books Credit: WayneH / SplashNews.com More

Here are full reports on some of stories we’ve covered today:

Every FTSE 100 company is audited by a Big Four firm, research shows: Every blue chip British company is now audited by one of the scandal-hit Big Four accountants, regulators have revealed – sparking demands for a sweeping shake-up.

Every blue chip British company is now audited by one of the scandal-hit Big Four accountants, regulators have revealed – sparking demands for a sweeping shake-up. Ferrexpo chief executive steps down to ‘resolve’ legal issues: Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantin Zhevago will “temporarily” step down as chief executive of Ferrexpo, the iron miner said, amid concerns about corporate governance.

Ukrainian billionaire Kostyantin Zhevago will “temporarily” step down as chief executive of Ferrexpo, the iron miner said, amid concerns about corporate governance. Boots sales drop as it struggles with tough High Street trading conditions: Boots’ sales have fallen further in the UK as it struggles with brutal conditions on the high street and lower funding from the NHS, which impacts its prescriptions.

3:00PM

Upwards curve

During August’s stock-market bloodletting, the inverted two-year/ten-year yield curve on US bonds (meaning it was, against all market logic, temporarily better to hold short-term than long-term debt) was the wailing siren.

But after dipping its toes into inverted territory, the US market has pulled back somewhat, with its price recovery coming alongside the markets’ wider comeback.

Here’s how that change has looked:

2:36PM

S&P record reaction: ‘Risk wins’

Reacting to that new S&P 500 price record, Markets.com’s Neil Wilson writes:

It’s a remarkable achievement against faltering corporate earnings, a festering (if not quite total) trade war, and softer macro data everywhere you look. Bulls had tried their hardest Friday but some really positive noises on trade nudged us over the line today. President Trump said the US and China are looking to be ahead of schedule on sign the ‘phase one’ trade deal at the APEC meeting in Chile in mid-Nov. The bar on a US-China trade deal had been set so low that the market seems content with this pretty puny agreement. At least the direction is positive. Although earnings are softer, we’ve seen a beat rate of about 75pc of those S&P 500 stocks reporting so far. We’ve also got the Fed carrying out stealth QE in the shape of these overnight repo interventions, which it beefed up last week and increasingly don’t look very temporary. When you have unlimited liquidity and can bank on the Fed coming to the rescue, risk wins.

2:33PM

Antofagasta climbs as copper price rises

Aerial view of a copper mine in Chile Credit: DigitalGlobe/Getty Images Contributor More

Chile-focused copper miner Antofagasta is the biggest riser on the FTSE 100 today, up 3.47pc as the price of copper – which has been lingering at two-year lows – increases on trade-war hopes.

The price of copper is up about 0.8pc currently, as hopes rise among investors that global demand for the metal will increase as trade tensions wane.

However, in worse news for the mining group, anti-government protestors have blockaded roads in northern Chile, including one that leads to an Antofagasta site.

2:23PM

Here’s how US stock markets have performed in recent months

Deep losses in August have now been recovered.

2:11PM

Labour plans to abstain election vote, putting Government on course for defeat

Tweet just in:

NEW: Meeting of Labour shadow cabinet has just broken up. One member tells me they agreed to abstain on the election motion tonight.



But what about Lib Dem/SNP option? Gather it was discussed at length.



— Paul Brand (@PaulBrandITV) October 28, 2019

That means the Government will almost certainly be unable to get the two-thirds majority it needs to have a new General Election ballot approved by Parliament today. Tomorrow, instead, may be the crunch day (how many of those have there been now?).

1:58PM

Has Wall Street shaken off its summertime blues?

US stocks had a poor August amid global trade worries Credit: AA World Travel Library / Alamy More

With today’s lift, US stocks look set to finally hold over their previous record high – set on July 26, shortly before the August bloodbath began.

Then, fears of an economic recession prompted by trade war worries and the inversion of the US yield curve sent investors fleeing from equities, results in deep sell-offs.

Since then, the index has undergone a steady recovery to where it stands today. Recent earnings data has been a particular boon, with most companies beating expectations for their earnings in the third quarter.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq has joined the S&P at an all-time high.

Saxo Bank’s Peter Garnry said the continued growth of stock prices may show investors are simply unsure where else to put their money amid dwindling bond yields. He wrote:

While the earnings season has been better than expected it has been on a rather cheap backdrop given expectations are implying negative growth and the macro numbers are still negative. Nothing suggests that equities should be close to new highs.

Investors may be being strung along by hopes of a further cut to US interest rates, expected to be announced by the Federal Reserve this Wednesday. Mr Trump has been calling for deep cuts, but 0.25pc is what markets are currently expecting.

“The next few quarters promise to be very interesting, with questions around central bank policy, politics and trade, and many stock markets at local highs,” Barclays analysts said in a note last month. “Few assets strike us as compellingly cheap; investors will need to be nimble to eke out returns.”

1:44PM

S&P hits record high as Trump says trade deal with China will be ‘ahead of schedule’

Traders work on the floor at the NYSE in New York Credit: BRENDAN MCDERMID/ REUTERS More

Over in the US, where stock markets opened a few minutes ago, the benchmark S&P 500 has hit a record high – which is touched on Friday but failed to hold.

Investors cheered strong corporate earnings results, and fresh hopes of progress on US-China trade.

Speaking to reporters earlier today, US President Donald Trump said the two sides were close to a deal.

“We are looking probably to be ahead of schedule to sign a very big portion of the China deal, we’ll call it Phase One but it’s a very big portion,” he said.

The President is clearly happy:

The S&P just hit an ALL TIME HIGH. This is a big win for jobs, 401-K’s, and, frankly, EVERYONE! Our Country is doing great. Even killed long sought ISIS murderer, Al-Baghdadi. We are stronger than ever before, with GREAT upward potential. Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 28, 2019

1:32PM

Ferrexpo falls as boss steps back

Ferrexpo shares are down just over 3pc More

Shares in scandal-hit iron miner Ferrexpo are down just over 3pc currently, putting it among the bigger fallers on the mid-cap FTSE 250.

Kostyantin Zhevago, the company’s billionaire boss, has said he will temporarily step down from company while an investigation into a bank he used to own is resolved.

Chris Mawe, currently chief financial officer of the group, will take over as acting CEO.

Non-executive Chairman Steve Lucas said:

The board, including Mr Zhevago, believes that this temporary change of leadership is necessary and in the interests of all shareholders to enable Mr Zhevago to focus on on-going matters in Ukraine without impacting the companys operations. Mr Zhevago continues to have the full support of the board.

Ukrainian investigators are thought to be probing claims Mr Zhevago embezzled funds from Finance & Credit JSC, a bank that he owned until 2015.

The chief executive denied any wrongdoing in a stock exchange notice earlier this month, after reports of prosecutors’ interest in him surfaced on Facebook.

Here’s our latest on the story: Ukrainian investigators seek to add billionaire Ferrexpo boss to international wanted list

1:27PM

Round-up: Just Eat shareholder criticises bid, HSBC may axe more jobs, Spotify finance chief quits

Spotify’s shares have fallen about a fifth in the past three month Credit: LightRocket/SOPA Images More

Here are some of the day’s top stories:

Just Eat’s major shareholder alleges foul play behind Prosus bid: Just Eat’s bidding war has been engulfed by a row between an aggressive US hedge fund and takeaway rival Delivery Hero.

Just Eat’s bidding war has been engulfed by a row between an aggressive US hedge fund and takeaway rival Delivery Hero. HSBC may axe even more than 10,000 jobs as profits slide: HSBC, which is preparing to cut thousands of jobs, has admitted that its previous restructuring plans are "no longer sufficient" after a difficult few months.

HSBC, which is preparing to cut thousands of jobs, has admitted that its previous restructuring plans are "no longer sufficient" after a difficult few months. Music stops for Spotify finance chief as subscriber total soars: Spotify's chief financial officer has announced he is leaving early next year as the music streaming company bemoaned a slump in its share price.

12:24PM

Full report: Tiffany share price jumps as LMVH confirms approach

Actress Audrey Hepburn during the filming of the movie adaptation of Breakfast at Tiffany’s Credit: Donaldson Collection/ Moviepix More

We have a full report up on LVMH confirming its offer for jewellery company Tiffany. Here’s an extract:

LVMH confirmed it has held discussions with Tiffany about a takeover that would expand the Louis Vuitton owner’s luxury empire and be Bernard Arnault’s biggest takeover. The French luxury conglomerate confirmed the talks after Bloomberg reported that LVMH has offered about $14.5bn, or $120 a share, which would be 22pc more than the October 25 closing price. Tiffany shares surged 29pc to $117.50 in premarket trading in New York on Monday. There is no assurance that the "preliminary" discussions will result in any agreement, LVMH said. A deal for the US jeweller would expand the French company’s access to American luxury consumers and hand it an iconic 182-year-old brand known for its robin’s egg blue boxes and its role as a favorite haunt of Holly Golightly in Truman Capote’s novel Breakfast at Tiffany’s.

Read more here: Tiffany shares sparkle as LVMH confirms takeover approach

12:18PM

BBC: EY branded export of smuggled gold ‘documentary irregularity’

The BBC says EY watered down reports of gold smuggling Credit: The Royal Mint/PA More

Accountancy giant EY covered up evidence of smuggling by a gang laundering drug money from the UK, the BBC has reported.

A report ahead of tonight’s Panorama says the audit firm recorded the illegal disguising of gold bars as silver as a case of “documentary irregularities”. It says:

EY failed to report suspicious activity at one of the world's largest gold refineries and then altered a compliance report to hide the crime. BBC Panorama found the gang laundered money by selling 3.6 tonnes of gold to the Kaloti refinery in Dubai. Both EY and Kaloti deny any wrongdoing.

The BBC’s full report can be read below:

A @bbcpanorama investigation has revealed how a major accountancy firm covered up evidence of smuggling and laundering of drug money by an organised crime gang. https://t.co/rh3g1MBbkC — Panorama �� (@BBCPanorama) October 28, 2019

12:03PM

Boots sales fall slightly

Sales at Boots fell slightly Credit: Oli Scarff/Getty Images More

Sales at Boots fell slightly over the year to the end of August amid “challenging” retail conditions.

The beauty and pharmacy chain, which is part of the US-listed Walgreens Boots Alliance, suffered a 2.1pc sales fall, which in pinned on high-street conditions, and a decrease in NHS funding.

Across the group – which includes Walgreens, the US’s second-biggest pharmacy chain – earnings beat estimates, with the company maintaining its short-term estimates but upping its longer-term outlook.

Chief executive Stefano Pessina said:

We are pleased to report fiscal 2019 results in line with our previously stated guidance despite a challenging operating environment.

Among highlights for the fiscal year, Boots pointed to the digitalisation of its Advantage Card, and a 14.4pc increase in web sales.

Boots is in its worst position in decades, facing cuts, staff disquiet and the hangovers from under-investment.

Read retail correspondent Laura Onita’s authoritative take on the company’s present situation here: Boots: the inside story of a high street giant in crisis

11:53AM

Aston Martin shares sink further as float advisor tells investors to dump shares

Aston Martin is betting the house on the DBX, its first-ever SUV More

Down near the bottom of the FTSE 250 (though not doing quite as badly as Cairn Energy), is Aston Martin Lagonda, shares has seen its share price been gradually eroded since it re-listed last year.

My colleague Alan Tovey reports:

Embattled Aston Martin has suffered a fresh blow, with one of the banks which underwrote the luxury car maker’s disastrous float now advising investors to dump the shares. Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) cut its rating on Aston from neutral to sell, slashing its target price from 550p to just 400p. Aston floated a year ago with the shares priced at £19. However, they have since tumbled after shock profit warnings, heavy losses and a bond sale to help fund the launch of the company’s first SUV, the DBX, on which the car maker is effectively betting its future. BAML analyst Kai Mueller downgraded Aston, saying he “expects no underlying improvement” in the company’s performance. The analyst also forecast Aston bosses will further downgrade to the company’s performance, with profit margin likely to be reduced, adding they “see significant increase in financial risk”.

Shares in the company are down more than 7pc currently, following the cut:

11:47AM

Tweet: Government could back Lib Dem call for a December 9 General Election

Business Insider’s political editor Adam Bienkov tweets:

The government is set to back the Lib Dem bill for a December 9 election if Boris Johnson loses the Commons vote on an election later. — Adam Bienkov (@AdamBienkov) October 28, 2019

That’s in line with what we reported earlier – positioning the Lib Dem proposals as a “Plan B” for the PM. The question stands over what extra conditions the Lib Dems could now demand...

11:40AM

Number 10: No decision on Huawei this week

The Sunday Times reported the Government was preparing to give Huawei some access to the UK’s telecoms network More

The UK has not yet made a decision on whether to give controversial Chinese telecoms giant Huawei access to the UK’s mobile networks, Number 10 has said.

The Prime Minister’s spokesperson James Slack told reports that a decision is still expected during the autumn, but was not yet ready, following a report in yesterday’s Sunday Times that said the Government was drawing closer to giving the company access to “non-contentious” parts of Britain’s telecoms infrastructure.

The decision is a potential point of contention between the UK and US, where the White House blacklisted Huawei among allegations the company may be effectively spying on US citizens due to Chinese laws that could compel it to share data with Beijing.

11:27AM

Burberry shares climb amid LMVH/Tiffany chatter

Burberry shares are rising as LMVH makes a move for Tiffany Credit: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP More

Fashion house Burberry is among the biggest risers on a weak-looking FTSE 100 today, up almost 2pc amid speculation over sector rival LMVH’s offer for Tiffany (see 8:50am update).

Clearly, there is some feeling from investors that LMVH’s interest is a sign of strength in the sector, or that the British company could become subject to future M&A interest.

11:16AM

CBI: Retailer stockpiling has hit a record high

A warehouse worker passes stockpiles for the NHS in Wales Credit: Ben Birchall/ PA More

Retailers’ stockpiles have hit their highest level on record according to the CBI, amid declining sales and Brexit uncertainty.

Stocks in relation to expected sales jumped to a survey record in October with wholesale stocks also spiking. Anecdote suggests that the proximity of the Brexit deadline to Christmas is leading to further stockbuilding in both sectors #DTShttps://t.co/FuyEbQnoxFpic.twitter.com/2gYzVW6ksk — CBI Economics (@CBI_Economics) October 28, 2019

The business group said:

The latest spike in stock adequacy (the highest since the survey began in 1983) followed another large peak seen in August. A combination of the proximity to Christmas and ongoing Brexit uncertainty is likely to have driven stocks higher, particularly with retailers stocking seasonal products earlier than usual. Notably, the survey did not show a similar spike in retailing stocks ahead of the previous Brexit deadline in March.

Rain Newton-Smith, its chief economist, said:

Retailers have also had to contend with the looming Brexit deadline, which has partly driven a record spike in stocks. The timing could not be worse: the run-up to Christmas is a crucial time of year for the retail sector, and not knowing where we will be on November 1st is adding more strain to an already beleaguered sector.

10:56AM

Big Four auditors step up fee income despite scandals

One of EY’s offices on the south bank of the Thames Credit: Simon Dawson/ Bloomberg More

Despite a series of scandals hitting the sector over the past couple of years, the Big Four audit firms – Deloitte, EY, KPMG and PwC – managed to increase their fee income as rivals waned.

The Financial Reporting Council, the UK’s audit watchdog, has released its latest report into the audit profession today, detailing a variety of figures including fee income breakdown and growth comparisons.

The FRC found:

The Big Four firms continued to see an increase (4.7pc) in their “total fee income”; however, the rate of growth has fallen compared to 2016/17. Firms outside the Big Four saw a decline in their total fee income (-8.1pc) compared to a 2.4pc increase in 2016/17

Fees for non-audit work to audit clients for Big Four and non-Big Four firms experienced a decline by 8.4pc and 2.3pc respectively from 2017 to 2018

Audit fee income for Big Four firms increased by 1.7pc from 2017 to 2018 compared to 5.7pc from 2016 to 2017. Audit fee income for audit firms outside the Big Four decreased by 6.3pc from 2017 to 2018 compared to a 3.0pc increase from 2016 to 2017

Their data shows that that audit is slowly waning as a proportion of the Big Four’s fee income, as services such as consultancy take up an ever-greater share.

The numbers, which run up to the end of 2018, do not reflect moves taken by some of the accountancy giants to reduce or completely stop the selling of additional advice to audit clients, following criticism from MPs.

The report suggests the Big Four have managed to increase their earnings across most sector, even as their smaller rivals struggle:

Credit: FRC More

10:31AM

Brexit extension: Small businesses ‘trapped by more uncertainty’

Reacting to the EU’s confirmation of a ‘flextension’, the Federation of Small Businesses’ Mike Cherry says:

There will be a collective sigh of relief from small businesses that a no-deal Brexit in three days’ time has been avoided. However, they will find themselves trapped by more uncertainty as Westminster fails to move beyond Brexit. For many small firms, extensions are doubled-edged swords – yes they safeguard against the damage of a no-deal Brexit but they also prolong uncertainty without actually removing the potential of a no-deal further down the road. A proper transition period remains small firms’ top ask, ideally for two years. This will give small businesses enough time to prepare for whatever changes are to come. These firms have been starved of certainty, battering down the hatches for a potential no-deal that would have harmed nearly 40 per cent of our members. All this has done is cause them to stop making business decisions. They have stopped hiring staff, they’ve stopped investing and they’ve stopped growing.

He said MPs must use the extended time in a “meaningful way” to end the Brexit deadlock.

10:26AM

Cairn energy shares plunge after it abandons Mexican well

Cairn Energy shares have dropped sharply this morning More

Shares in Cairn Energy are down more than 16pc, on course for their worst day since the height of the financial crisis, after the oil explorer said it was abandoning a well in Mexico.

The FTSE 250 company said of its Atom 1 offshore operations in Mexico:

The objectives were found to be dry and the well will now be permanently plugged and abandoned.

Cairn also said a ruling on its arbitration against India over retrospective taxation was expected by next year, later than previously anticipated. It is seeking full restitution for losses of over $1.4bn.

10:05AM

Brexit vote: What lies ahead

The debate on the Government’s attempt to trigger a General Election on December 12 – the proposal under the Fixed-Term Parliament Act – will kick off at 3:30pm, and is expected to finish up by 5pm (at which point MPs will vote), meaning stock markets will be closed by the time we know the results.

The vote is still broadly expected to fail: because a two-thirds majority of MPs (434 to be precise) is needed, support from the Labour Party would be required.

Labour said it was waiting for confirmation of an extension before it could back calls for a new vote, so theoretically could offer its support tonight. However, senior figures within the party have also said they want more assurances that a no-deal Brexit will not be able to occur during the ‘flextension’ period.

9:49AM

Sterling shifts slightly as extension is agreed

The announcement of a confirmed extension has pushed up the pound slightly, but it is being volatile within a very small range and has actually been higher earlier this morning. Traders are likely bracing for further uncertainty.

9:46AM

Extension sets stage for new Westminster showdown

Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has said she would support a one-page bill calling for a December election Credit: Jonathan Brady/ PA More

With the EU backing an extension of Article 50 until January 31 – unless a Brexit deal can be agreed by then – the stage is now set for a General Election at some point in December, if Boris Johnson can secure backing from enough MPs.

Questions raised:

1. Will the LibDems and SNP still back their own plan for a Dec 9 election, given that it was conditional on Britain not being able to leave EU before Jan 31?

2. Will Labour now back an election, as they said they would once an extension was granted?



— Gordon Rayner (@gordonrayner) October 28, 2019

My colleague Danielle Sheridan reports:

The EU 27 Ambassadors will meet in Brussels from 9am this morning to discuss the extension, although it is possible they will hold off on the green light until tomorrow, in order to see what happens with tonight's Westminster motion vote. It is anticipated Mr Johnson will fail to secure the support he needs for a December general election, due to Labour’s lack of support for the proposal. However the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party have offered Mr Johnson a way out of the deadlock.

Let’s focus in on the Liberal Democrats for a second. The big political story of the weekend is that the party – alongside the SNP – has suggested it could back an act of Parliament calling for a December 9 General Election, thereby circumnavigating the “supermajority” needed to trigger a ballot under the Fixed-Term Parliaments Act.

Read more here: Liberal Democrats offer Boris Johnson route to an election

There are several questions that remain (no pun intended) however: no least, whether the Lib Dems would make their support contingent upon certain amendments to the bill, likely to include a second referendum on Brexit itself.

The decision also means that Boris Johnson has almost certainly failed on his signature promise to leave the EU by the end of October.

UK will not be leaving the EU on October 31. Extension granted until Jan 31. This is the third delay to Brexit. Two under Theresa May (March 29, April 12). One under Boris Johnson (‘Do or die’ on Halloween) https://t.co/oZSeJ3fVUv — Beth Rigby (@BethRigby) October 28, 2019

But expect that we will see the Prime Minister today somewhere, but not actually in a ditch, despite his earlier promises to the contrary — Laura Kuenssberg (@bbclaurak) October 28, 2019

9:28AM

Tusk: Brexit ‘flextension’ until end of January

Just in from the president of the European Council:

The EU27 has agreed that it will accept the UK's request for a #Brexit flextension until 31 January 2020. The decision is expected to be formalised through a written procedure. — Donald Tusk (@eucopresident) October 28, 2019

That is a major announcement ahead of a crunch vote in Parliament later today on a General Election.

More follows...

9:26AM

How HSBC’s profit before tax has fluctuated

Illustrating just how bad the ‘horror show’ fourth quarter of 2018 was...

9:13AM

HSBC: The five key numbers

The company said its performance in Hong Kong had been “resilient” despite protests Credit: JORGE SILVA/REUTERS More

These are the most important numbers from HSBC’s third-quarter results:

Net profit fell 24pc to $2.97bn Revenues fell 3.2pc to $13.35bn The lender’s return on tangible equity (a measure of how profitable to the bank is) was 6.4pc in the third quarter, versus 10.9pc a year ago Profit before tax in Asia rose 4pc to $4.7bn Operating expenses rose by 2pc

9:06AM

HSBC shares set for biggest fall since February

Shares in HSBC has fallen as much as 4.2pc this morning, and are currently down about 3.8pc – putting the bank on track for its worst session since February, when trade war pressure pushed it to a set of results labelled a “horror show” by analysts.

Read our coverage from then: Trade war fears weigh on banking giant HSBC in ‘horror show’ results

The drop that day was a touch over 4pc. If today’s losses surpass that, the next biggest fall was back in February 2017, when the company also revealed a profit slump:

8:50AM

LVMH confirms takeover talks for Tiffany

Pedestrians pass the Tiffany & Co. store on Fifth Avenue in New York Credit: Victor J. Blue/Bloomberg More

LVMH Group, the company behind brands including fashion house Louis Vuitton, Hublot watches and Moët & Chandon champagne has confirmed it is in talks to buy iconic US jeweller Tiffany.

The group, owned by Europe’s richest man, Bernard Arnault, said there were no assurances talks would result in an agreement.

Reporting on rumours of a potential sale yesterday, my colleague Russell Lynch wrote:

The billionaire Frenchman wants the company famed for its diamond engagement rings to become another addition to the host of upmarket brands owned by LVMH. The French luxury giant is understood to have approached Tiffany at the start of October with a $14.5bn offer - a premium of about 30pc at the time.

8:42AM

HSBC: What commentators are saying

HSBC’s profit fell by almost a quarter More

Those HSBC results has made a big splash on the markets today. Here’s how market commentators are reacting:

CMC Markets’ Michael Hewson says:

The latest Q3 numbers from the UK’s biggest bank HSBC appear to underline the recent decision by the bank to remove previous CEO John Flint, with the shares dropping sharply on the open, after profits and revenues fell short of expectations in Q3.

Markets.com’s Neil Wilson added:

HSBC profits fell by a quarter because of weakness in Britain, Europe and the US. Asia held up ok. HSBC has well-documented exposure to emerging, especially Asian, economies, but it’s developed markets that are the problem. Profit before tax in Asia was up 4pc with Hong Kong proving remarkably resilient... ...All this leads to interim boss Noel Quinn to speed up plans to ‘remodel’ the business, for which read major cost-cutting and retrenchments. Remember Mr Quinn wants the job full time - he’s going to be aggressive with this

There should be more detailed notes from analysts landing later in the day, after the bank holds a conference call. I’ll bring you some of their thoughts then!

8:33AM

Weak open for Europe

Not a great start for European stock indices, with the FTSE falling amid a big downwards pull from HSBC and pressure from a slightly-stronger pound.

Credit: Bloomberg TV More

HSBC’s shares are off about 3pc currently:

8:28AM

What’s gone wrong at HSBC?

The problems begin with the lifts, reports Banking Editor Lucy Burton:

The lengthy morning queues inside HSBC’s London headquarters, known by some staff as the “Tower of Doom”, are so frustrating that when the lender’s former investment banking co-head Matthew Westerman joined in 2016 he moved his team to a lower floor partly to avoid the wait.

She took a deep-dive look at the state of Europe’s biggest bank over the weekend, uncovering the staff tensions and strategy disputes that have led to today’s weak results.

Read her full piece here: Can rudderless HSBC steer a path through jobs cuts, infighting and Hong Kong chaos?

8:05AM

HSBC profits plunge

HSBC reported a 24pc decline in net profit in the third quarter Credit: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP More

My colleague Simon Foy has a full report on those HSBC reports. He writes:

Net profit fell by nearly a quarter to $3 billion (£2.3bn) and revenue slipped 3.2pc to $13.4 billion, missing City forecasts. Mr Quinn, who stood in at the top of the bank in August after the shock ousting of John Flint, said parts of the business, especially Asia, “held up well in a challenging environment”. But the performance in Europe and the US “was not acceptable”, he said.

You can read his breaking news report here: HSBC boss says bank’s performance ‘not acceptable’ as profits plunge by a quarter

7:26AM

Agenda: Banks under the spotlight over IT failures

HSBC’s Hong Kong-listed shares slipped overnight Credit: PHILIP FONG/ AFP More

Good morning. HSBC has reported a 24pc plunge in net profit for the three months to September as interim boss Noel Quinn branded the bank's performance in Europe and the US as “not acceptable”.

Elsewhere, the Government will today make a fresh attempt to secure a General Election after MPs rejected the proposed timetable to push through Boris Johnson’s EU Withdrawal Agreement.

5 things to start your day

1) Banks should face a regulatory crackdown and higher industry levies to tackle an “unacceptable” surge in IT failures that have caused chaos for millions of online banking customers, MPs said on Monday.

2) Europe’s richest man, Bernard Arnault, could be rebuffed in his bid to add US jeweller Tiffany to his luxury goods empire.

3) The flagging US economy is a “sick patient” facing a one-in-three chance of recession, experts have warned, as the Federal Reserve prepares to cut interest rates for the third time in four months.

4) Metro Bank has been left more than £2m out of pocket after the collapse of Orla Kiely, the fashion brand favoured by the Duchess of Cambridge and model Alexa Chung.

5) US health giant Acadia is plotting a break up of Priory Group, best known for its £5,000-a-week celebrity rehab in West London used by model Kate Moss and actor Johnny Depp.

What happened overnight

Asian shares hit a three-month high after hopes of a US-China trade deal as soon as next month increased.

In early Asian trades, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan added 0.3pc for its third straight day of gains to 518.29, the highest since late July.

Chinese shares were a tad firmer with the blue-chip CSI 300 up 0.2pc. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 0.7pc.

Japan’s Nikkei was also upbeat, rising 0.3pc to a decade high.

The gains came after a positive session in the US and European markets on Friday.

US and Chinese officials are “close to finalising” some parts of a trade agreement after high-level telephone discussions on Friday, the US Trade Representative's office and China's Commerce Ministry said, with talks to continue.

US President Donald Trump has said he hopes to sign the deal with China's President Xi Jinping next month at a summit in Chile.

Coming up today

HSBC’s figures for the third quarter will give the City its first insight into how the lender has been affected by the double whammy of global economic headwinds and disruption from protests in its key market of Hong Kong.

“Investors will be looking for the specific impact on HSBC caused by the political unrest in Hong Kong,” said analysts at The Share Centre, and “will also expect a progress report on the cost-cutting exercise through job reductions, and how far they have got with the $1bn share buy-back plan”.

The bank’s shares have had a tough run in recent months and are more than 8pc lower than their level at the start of August, before its chief executive was ousted and it announced plans to slash more than 4,000 jobs as part of a strategic shift.

Interim results

HSBC

Trading statement

Photo-Me International

Economics

Trade balance (US)