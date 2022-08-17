Hopewell, Chesterfield authorities search Appomattox River looking for bridge jumper

HOPEWELL — Crews searched the Appomattox River into the evening hours Tuesday trying to locate a man who reportedly jumped off the Charles Hardaway Marks Bridges earlier in the day.

Hopewell Police, Hopewell Fire & EMS, and the dive team from Chesterfield County had been out at the site since around 2 p.m., police Lt. Jacquita Allen said in an email. Police and sheriff's deputies were originally called shortly before 1:45 p.m. for the report of a man standing on the bridge as if he planned to go over the side. Allen said one of the first deputies to get there radioed back that they saw the man jump into the river.

The core of the search has been the area around the Hopewell City Marina, which is below the bridge. Traffic across the bridge, which carries state Route 10 across the Appomattox, was being affected by the investigation

Authorities have not released any details about the man, including his identity. Anyone who may have information about the incident is asked to call Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202.

This is a developing story.

