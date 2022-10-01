Hopewell convenience store robbed at gunpoint by man wearing trash bag, police say

HOPEWELL — Police are investigating an armed robbery Friday night where the suspect was partially clothed with a trash bag.

No one was injured in the robbery at the Grab-N-Go on West Broadway, Hopewell Police said in an email. According to the report, shortly before 7 p.m., the suspect pointed a handgun at the clerk and demanded the money in the register. Once the undisclosed amount of money was handed over, the suspect ran from the store.

Police describe the suspect as between 45-55 years old, about 6-feet-4 inches tall and around 270 pounds. He was wearing dark-colored pants, a black hoodie and blue latex gloves. The clerk told police he had a trash bag covering his torso, and his face was covered with a black mask.

Anyone who may have information about the suspect or his whereabouts is asked to call Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. That information can also be shared through Text-a-Tip to 274637, and start the message with "igotcha" followed by the tip.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell Police look for man who held up convenience store