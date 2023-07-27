Hopewell councilor sued by woman over disputed $4,000 loan

Hopewell City Councilor Dominic Holloway sits at his seat on the council dais Tuesday, July 18, 2023 in the Hopewell Municipal Building. Holloway, already at the center of a lawsuit alleging he took $5,600 from a GoFundMe account for a murdered child's family, was sued Thursday, July 27, 2023 by a woman who claims he is refusing to repay a $4,000 to cover fines from his 2022 council run.

HOPEWELL – Days before he is due in court to answer claims that he took money from a murder victim’s GoFundMe account to pay child support, City Councilor Dominic Holloway has been served with another lawsuit pertaining to financial questions.

On Thursday, a Chester woman sued the first-term Ward 7 representative to collect $4,000 she and her partner lent him to cover fines he accrued during the 2022 councilmanic election. Holloway was unopposed on the ballot and held off last-minute write-in campaigns from two citizens, including a former mayor.

According to the papers filed in Hopewell General District Court, Britney McDaniel claims that Holloway knew the money was a loan, but he later refused to pay it back, saying it was a gift. She is suing him for $4,000, plus $1,064 in attorney fees and court costs.

Last June, Hopewell resident Brionna Taylor sued Holloway for $5,600, saying he took that money out of the GoFundMe account he set up for her daughter, P’Aris Mi-Unique Angel Moore. The eight-year-old child was shot to death Dec. 30, 2022, in a case that remains unsolved to this day.

Holloway has repeatedly declined to comment on the Taylor suit. A message left for him seeking comment on Thursday’s filing was not immediately returned.

During his campaign for the council seat, Holloway had amassed $4,000 in fines for unspecified election infractions. Under Virginia law, he had to pay back the fines in full before he could take his seat.

“He and his wife, Irida Holloway, knew that it was a loan from me and my partner, Richard Maddox III,” McDaniel said in a handwritten statement accompanying the suit. She and Maddox gave Holloway a cashier’s check in December 2022 for the amount “because we both knew it was a loan and wanted to have some kind of trail,” she wrote in the statement.

Two months later, according to the lawsuit, McDaniel and Maddox asked Holloway about repayment, and he reportedly told them it was a gift, not a loan to be paid back.

“I am not nowhere near rich,” McDaniel wrote. “I have eight kids.”

McDaniel said she took the money from an account she set up to open a youth community center in Chester. She said she still owns the building but has not been able to open it because the $4,000 was never repaid.

She also wrote in the statement that she “struggled” with taking Holloway to court because she had known Holloway for years, knew he was a minister and she “trusted the defendant.” It was only after news broke about Holloway being sued over the GoFundMe account that she decided to act.

“If I would have took [sic] him to court earlier, he may not have done it to the mother that lost her child,” McDaniel wrote, adding that she also donated to that GoFundMe account.

Irida Holloway also has been subpoenaed in the McDaniel case.

A court date for the McDaniel suit has been set for Aug. 16. Holloway is due in court Aug. 2 on the GoFundMe suit.

