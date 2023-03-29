Hopewell High School under lockdown, police on scene

HOPEWELL TWP. – Hopewell High School has placed all staff and students under lockdown Wednesday morning.

Reports from inside the school indicate that the building was placed on an emergency lockdown around 10:31 a.m. At this time, it is not clear what prompted the emergency response, but police were seen inside and outside the school.

As of 10:34 a.m., officials from the Beaver County 911 Center had not received any information about the incident. Several schools in the state have reported hoax shooting reports this morning.

A similar incident reported at Central Catholic High School in Pittsburgh has been confirmed to be a hoax.

