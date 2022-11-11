Hopewell High student caught trying to sneak gun into school Friday morning

HOPEWELL — Police say a Hopewell High School students attempted to smuggle a gun into school Friday morning.

Police Lt. Jacquita Allen said in an email that the student "was quickly apprehended" shortly after 10 a.m., and there was no active threat to school safety.

The student, who was not identified because of their age, was taken to Crater Juvenile Detention Center pending an arraignment. Allen said that student was charged with possession of a firearm while underage, possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm on school property.

Allen said the student was caught going through a high school safety checkpoint when the gun was found. A check of the student's backpack uncovered the weapon. Allen did not offer specifics on the size or caliber of the gun.

According to a Facebook post from the school system, police Chief A.J. Clarke was at the school "as part of our ongoing partnerships" and helped the HHS school resource officer detain the student..

"We appreciate the ongoing partnership with our law enforcement and the processes we have put in place to prevent more serious incidents," the statement read.

Police said an investigation into where the student got the gun or why it was brought is still under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. That information may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell Police detain high school student for bringing gun to school