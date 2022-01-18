Hopewell juveniles caught with stolen gun riding around in car. Charges are pending.

HOPEWELL — Police stopped a carful of juveniles late Monday afternoon after witnesses claimed they saw the car riding around a residential area and its occupants firing a gun.

No one was injured and no property was reported damaged, police said, but the gun found during the stop turned out to be stolen.

Police Lt. Cheyenne Casale said the unnamed youths were caught around 4:20 p.m. on City Point Road in a car they "did not have authority to drive." Casale said the car matched the description of one witnesses said had just been in the 600 block of City Point Road where shots had been fired.

"A stolen firearm was located inside the vehicle along with additional evidence of the weapon being fired," Casale said.

Charges are pending against the car's occupants through the Hopewell juvenile intake office, Casale said.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. Anyone who knows or may have seen something pertaining to the case is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Info may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is daily news coach for USA TODAY's Southeast Region-Unified Central, which includes Virginia, West Virginia and central North Carolina. He is based in Petersburg, Virginia. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com.

