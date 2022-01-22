Hopewell man arrested in shooting death in Avalon

Jan. 22—Allegheny County police have arrested a Hopewell man in the shooting death of a man early Saturday in Avalon.

Samuel Lee Tolfa, 32, is charged with criminal homicide, aggravated assault, burglary, carrying a firearm without a license and fleeing police.

County 911 dispatchers were notified of the shooting at about 12:45 a.m. in the 100 block of Prospect Street.

According to police, first responders found a man with multiple gunshot wounds in an apartment there. Officials haven't released the man's name. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tolfa fled from responding officers and was taken into custody after a brief pursuit, police said. He was lodged in the Allegheny County Jail.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the county police tip line at 1-833-255-8477. Callers can remain anonymous.

