Hopewell man arrested for threatening to bomb courts building teice

HOPEWELL — Police have arrested a city man in connection with making two separate bomb threats to the Hopewell Courts Building earlier this year.

Robert Mills, 56, of the 400 block of North 10th Avenue, was arrested without incident Tuesday at his residence. He has been charged with two felony counts of threatening to bomb or damage buildings.

He is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

The threats were made at around the same times on March 8 and April 19. In both instances, the building was cleared, but explosive devices were not found.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Police arrest Hopewell man for bomb threats at court building