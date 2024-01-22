Hopewell man arrested for weekend shooting

HOPEWELL – A Hopewell man was arrested early Saturday morning after another man was reported shot in the leg.

Rayshawn Marlee Beverly, 44, has been charged with felony malicious wounding and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

The incident was reported shortly before 4 a.m. Saturday on 16th Avenue. The victim, whose age and identity were not released, was taken to Bon Secours Southside Medical Center in Petersburg, where his injury was classified as not life-threatening.

The shooting remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. Info can also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

