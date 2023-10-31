Hopewell man charged with accidentally shooting mom expected to be released from jail Tuesday

HOPEWELL – The man accused of mishandling a gun that resulted in the death of his mother over the weekend will have his next court appearance in December.

Benjamin Tyler Mason, 19, of the 2000 block of Danville Street, appeared Tuesday morning in Hopewell Juvenile & Domestic Relations Court via closed-circuit video for his arraignment. He was assigned counsel, and his family told The Progress-Index he is expected to be released on a personal recognizance bond later Tuesday from Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

Charmel Dawn Mason

Under Virginia law, a person is released on personal recognizance without having to pay bail as long as they sign an agreement to appear in court as scheduled and "to abide by any terms ordered by the judicial officer as a condition of release."

Mason has been in custody since Oct. 28, when he was charged with misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm inside his residence. He reportedly was showing his younger brother a gun in his bedroom when it discharged and shot 46-year-old Charmel Dawn Mason.

According to reports, the bullet went through a wall and bedpost before striking the woman while she was in her bedroom. She died at the scene.

The family is requesting that the charge be dropped since the shooting was ruled as an accident.

A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Mason family. In addition to her oldest son, Dawn Mason is survived by a 15-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter.

Her memorial service will be Friday afternoon at Sunset Memorial Park in Chester.

