Hopewell man faces several charges after Prince George Police claim he shot up a residence

PRINCE GEORGE — A Hopewell man faces several charges, including attempted murder, after police claim he shot up a county residence earlier this month.

Playford Michael Hart II, 19, was arrested Tuesday, 11 days after the house in the 5200 block of Prince George Drive was hit by numerous bullets. He has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit murder, maliciously discharging a weapon and felony eluding. He is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George.

Police claim Hart specifically targeted the residence, but they did not give a motive for the shooting. Additional charges are expected, according to a police news release.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone who may have information related to the case is asked to call Prince George Police at (804) 733-2773 or Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 733-2777. Information may also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

