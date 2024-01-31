Hopewell man gets 10 years in federal prison on meth, weapons bust

RICHMOND – A Hopewell man was sentenced Tuesday to a little more than 10 years in federal prison after being convicted of possessing methamphetamine and other narcotics, and two semi-automatic weapons.

U.S. District Judge John Gibney handed down the sentence in U.S. District Court in Richmond, according to a statement from the U.S. attorney’s office.

Shaone Lovett, 27, was caught in January 2023 by local and federal authorities following a raid at an apartment in Chesterfield County, the attorney’s office said. Operating with a search warrant, investigators found more than 50 grams of meth, along with amounts of fentanyl and cocaine.

The two weapons discovered were AR-style pistols. One of them had a magazine loaded with 40 rounds of ammunition, while the other was found stored with several dozen rounds of ammo.

