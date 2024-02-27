Hopewell man given 72 years for double-murder during emotional hearing

HOPEWELL – Depending upon who you listened to Tuesday morning, Maurice Eric Mulrain was either “a cold-blooded killer” or a family man who would “give you the shirt off his back.”

In the end, all those characteristics will spend the next 72 years in prison with him, as a Hopewell Circuit Court judge sentenced him to that amount of time for his convictions in the 2020 shooting deaths of a Hopewell man and woman.

Mulrain, 33, was sentenced to 80 years in prison with 30 suspended for the first-degree murder death of Julian “Sonny” Sharpe, 40 years with 18 suspended for the second-degree murder of Elisa Scott, and 10 years with all suspended for conspiracy to commit murder. He has 30 days from Tuesday to appeal the convictions, and his lawyer appeared to indicate during the hearing that would in fact happen.

The 72-year term was the highest amount of time recommended in a pre-sentence report. The minimum amount was just over 43 1/2 years.

The sentences will be served consecutively.

Sharpe and Scott, both 39, were gunned down Aug. 20, 2020, at Sharpe’s residence on Central Avenue in eastern Hopewell. Authorities said both were shot multiple times; Sharpe died at the scene and Scott about an hour after arrival at VCU Medical Center in Richmond.

Authorities said Mulrain and his cousin, Shaquon Mulrain, went to Sharpe’s residence to confront him over an alleged tryst with one of the mothers of Mulrain’s children. Shaquan Mulrain shot Sharpe as the latter was turning his back. He then reportedly shot Scott as she stood in the doorway of the residence.

Both fled the scene and, eventually, the state. Maurice Mulrain reportedly went to Connecticut, and his cousin went to Kentucky.

According to trial testimony from Maurice Mulrain’s girlfriend, the two of them drove to and from Kentucky in one day to pick up Shaquan Mulrain because Maurice felt Shaquan was the “only one to have my back.” Upon returning to Virginia, they went to the home of the woman who reportedly had sex with Sharpe, then the cousins left separately to find Sharpe.

Tiffany Walker, the girlfriend, was the prosecution’s star witness at the February 2023 trial. Prosecutors used much of her testimony to convince the jury that while he may not have pulled the trigger, Maurice Mulrain was still culpable for the deaths.

‘I hate you!’

Tuesday’s sentencing was quite emotional for the victims’ family members who took turns on the stand to share how their lives were affected by their loved ones’ deaths.

“You took someone from us who you didn’t have a right to take,” Scott’s aunt, Patricia Ann Caldwell, told Mulrain from the stand. “Your actions are unacceptable.”

Caldwell said Mulrain had “a small mind” for doing what he did and thinking he could get away with it.

Carmen Sharpe sobbed as she read a prepared victim’s statement. Sharpe, who led a yearlong grassroots and social-media campaign to have the Mulrains arrested after her son died, said she, her three grandchildren and her mother are “living a life sentence” because they will never see him alive again.

“I fight every day to breathe,” Sharpe said, adding that she has been “imprisoned by her physical and emotional anger. Her son’s death hastened the passing of her elderly father nine months later, and her elderly mother lives every day with the pain of “not being able to see her only grandson.”

Sharpe said her own physical and mental health have suffered since the shooting, and both she and her granddaughter are undergoing therapy.

“You are pathetic and a disgrace to humanity,” she screamed at Mulrain, who sat at the defense table wiping his eyes. She said her son and Mulrain were friends and roommates for a long time.

“I have every reason to hate you and I do,” Sharpe said.

She wound up her testimony by saying she does not care what happens to Mulrain or any of his family as long as her son and Scott get justice.

“You are gutter trash, and I hope your mother and father share my pain,” Sharpe sobbed. “You should never have been born, and you are a true waste of breath!”

As she stepped down from the witness stand, Sharpe shouted at Mulrain, “I hate you! I hope you die just like my son did!”

Mulrain’s father and godsister painted a different picture of Mulrain in their turns on the stand.

Eric Mulrain said his son was a big help during the father’s recent health problems. He talked about how generous his son was and cited an instance where he stopped to buy a stranger food “because he looked hungry.

“He’d give you the shirt right off his back,” Eric Mulrain said.

Tamika Moody said it “was a lie” that Mulrain was as ruthless as the prosecution painted him. While he did get mad from time to time, Moody said, “everybody makes bad choices,” and she said she does not think Mulrain’s anger would ever turn lethal.

“He was not trying to kill anybody,” Moody said. “And I don’t believe intentionally he wanted somebody dead.”

Defense asked for verdict ‘set-aside’

Defense attorney James Maloney may have set the table for a possible appeal during pre-sentencing motions to have the guilty verdict set aside.

Maloney said the “lion’s share of evidence” the prosecution brought forward came from Walker’s testimony, which he said the commonwealth then asked the jury to ignore that testimony and focus on the aggravating circumstances of the case.

“What the commonwealth did was introduce evidence through the witness’ testimony, then asked the jury to disregard that testimony,” Maloney said.

Prosecutor Joshua Grubbs countered that Walker’s testimony stemmed from comments Maurice Mulrain made to her after the shooting when he tried to persuade her to join him in Connecticut.

“She was a mouthpiece for what the defendant said,” Grubbs said.

Maloney also tried to claim that Maurice Mulrain was unaware his cousin was carrying a gun when they went to Sharpe’s residence. When Shaquan Mulrain began shooting Sharpe, one of the bullets actually grazed Maurice Mulrain.

But Grubbs countered by saying that the jury members were able to determine from the evidence that Mulrain was indeed “a principal” in the deaths even if he did not do the shooting.

After a brief recess, Circuit Court Judge Carson Saunders denied the defense motion.

Before he handed down the sentence, Saunders told Mulrain that he gave equal weight to both the victims’ and his own family’s descriptions of him. While he had no doubt that Mulrain “was a family man” as his father and godsister testified, it was the “aggravating circumstances”, such as the loss of life, the fact that the violence took place in a residential area, and that both men fled the area, that ultimately sealed the decision. He also noted Maurice Mulrain’s prior criminal record.

“Sadly, there’s nothing the court can do to change anything,” Saunders said.

Shaquon Mulrain, who had been jailed in Kentucky on unrelated charges, was extradited to Hopewell earlier this month and is set for a court hearing April 10. He has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, and one count each of conspiracy to commit murder and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

