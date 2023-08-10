Hopewell Police make arrest for 2022 slaying in school parking lot

HOPEWELL – Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a Petersburg man near the city’s middle school almost 15 months ago.

Jerrell Armani Crawley, 27, of Petersburg, has been charged with second-degree murder, Hopewell Police Lt. Jacquita Allen said. He was picked up after a grand jury handed up the indictment earlier in the week.

Crawley is accused of shooting 27-year-old Deanthony Davis late on the evening of May 16, 2022, at Carter G. Woodson Middle School. When officers arrived on the scene, they found Davis dead in one of the school’s parking lots.

Police believe the shooting stemmed from an argument between the suspect and victim.

Crawley is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

The indictment was one of three that were issued regarding high-profile homicides in the city over a four-year period. The others are for the December 2022 shooting death of eight-year-old P’Aris Mi-Unique Moore and the Thanksgiving night 2019 drive-by shooting on Sunnyside Avenue that took the life of a Richmond Fire Department lieutenant.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Rick Newman said earlier in the week that all three indictments had been sealed. They would be unsealed as soon as the suspects were in custody.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell Police make arrest in 2022 slaying in school parking lot