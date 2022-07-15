Hopewell Police arrest suspect in early morning robbery of a city 7-Eleven

HOPEWELL — Two days after a convenience store was held up, Hopewell Police arrested the person they believe to be responsible.

Ansley Lamont Conyers, 48, of Hopewell, has been charged with robbery, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and possession of a concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an email from Police Lt. Jacquita Allen Thursday night. Conyers was picked up Thursday and is being held at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

A 7-Eleven on Oaklawn Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint early Tuesday morning, police said. According to reports, the suspect walked into the store, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money, and then fled the scene on foot. No one was injured.

Police released surveillance images from the scene of the alleged suspect.

An investigation into the robbery is ongoing, police said.

