Hopewell Police charge 19-year-old man with killing his mom in 'accidental' shooting

Charmel Dawn Mason, 46, of Hopewell, was killed Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023, in what police are calling an 'accidental' shooting in her Hopewell residence. Police have charged her 19-year-old son in her death.

HOPEWELL – A city woman was killed Saturday afternoon in what police call an “accidental” shooting, and her son has been charged in her death.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. at a residence in the 2000 block of Danville Street, police Lt. Jacquita Allen said in an email. The victim, identified as 46-year-old Charmel Dawn Mason, died before officers arrived, Allen said.

Her son, 19-year-old Benjamin Tyler Mason, was charged with misdemeanor reckless handling of a firearm. He is being held without bond at Riverside Regional Jail in Prince George County.

No other details in Dawn Mason’s death have been released. Allen said the case is still under investigation.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2284 or anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. That info can also be shared through the P3Tips app on a mobile device.

Nine people, including seven murder victims, have been killed by guns in Hopewell this year.

This is a developing story.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell woman dies in accidental shooting; son charged in death