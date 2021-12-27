Hopewell Police ID victims of fatal Christmas Day crash. Charge is filed against driver.

HOPEWELL — Police have identified both victims who died in a Christmas morning car crash on Oaklawn Boulevard as Hopewell residents.

Rhonda Jordan, 25, and Matthew Goodson, 32, were killed around 12:20 a.m. when the car Jordan was driving was hit by another vehicle at the intersection of Oaklawn Boulevard and Colonial Corner Drive. That car had two occupants, including the driver identified as Traci Rice, 19, also of Hopewell.

Police said the impact of the crash drove the Rice car up onto Jordan's vehicle. Fire and EMS crews had to cut Jordan and Goodson out of their car.

Both victims died at the scene.

Rice has been charged with reckless driving. A police spokesperson said more charges are pending based on the ongoing investigation.

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the crash is asked to contact Hopewell Police at (804) 541-2222 or Hopewell-Prince George Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202. That info can also be shared through the P3Tips mobile app.

