Hopewell Police investigate three shootings within 24 hours; unclear if they are related

HOPEWELL — Police say they are still trying to determineif three separate shootings, including a series of shots in the same neighborhood, within a 24-hour period Sunday are connected.

Three men were shot in the spree, and all of them suffered non-life threatening injuries, police Lt. Jacquita Allen said in an email.

The first report came shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday and happened in the area of Granby Street, and its intersections with Liberty and Stewart avenues. Allen said while investigators were on the scene, a man was brought to John Randolph Hospital with a gunshot wound in his chest. Police were able to link it to the crime scene.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m., police were called to the 2100 block of Cloverdale Avenue in the city's Arlington Heights area for reports of several shots fired. There they found a man who had been shot in his lower back. That victim was taken to Chippenham Medical Center in Richmond for treatment.

Two and a half hours later, shortly before 10 p.m., Allen said, a man was shot in the leg in the 500 block of Davisville Court, a few miles from the earlier shooting scenes. He was taken to JRMC for treatment.

No motives in any of the shootings have been disclosed.

"We are in the early stages of our investigation, so it is too soon to say that they are related," Allen said.

Sunday's spate of shootings comes four days after a man was reported shot in the back in the 1600 block of Atlantic Street near Cavalier Square shopping center. He was taken to VCU Medical Center in Richmond where he was last reported in stable condition.

Bill Atkinson (he/him/his) is an award-winning journalist who covers breaking news, government and politics. Reach him at batkinson@progress-index.com or on Twitter at @BAtkinson_PI.

This article originally appeared on The Progress-Index: Hopewell Police say three people shot in separate Sunday incidents