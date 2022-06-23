Hopewell Police look for lone gunman who held up Oaklawn Boulevard convenience store

HOPEWELL — Police are looking for a man they believe held up a convenience store Wednesday afternoon in the south-central part of town.

No one was injured in the armed robbery, which police said happened around 3:15 p.m. at the In & Out store at 3918 Oaklawn Blvd. According to reports, the lone gunman demanded money from the clerk on duty, and after receiving it, he fled the scene on foot.

Anyone who may have information about the robbery or the suspect is asked to contact Detective Kate Williamson at (804) 541-2284. Information may also be shared anonymously through Crime Solvers at (804) 541-2202 or the P3Tips mobile app.

